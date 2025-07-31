Canadian Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs (30) Nuno Borges

Date: July 31, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges preview

Eighth seed Casper Ruud continues his campaign at the 2025 Canadian Open with his third-round (Round of 32) matchup set against 30th seed Nuno Borges.

Limited preparation ahead of the Australian Open led to a subpar campaign at Melbourne for Ruud. Following a five-set thriller victory over Jaume Munar in the first round, the Norwegian suffered a shocking 2-6, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 loss in the subsequent round against Jakub Mensik.

However, Ruud didn’t take long before rediscovering his abilities. Less than a month later, he reached his first final of the season, after defeating James Duckworth, Michael Mmoh, Yoshihito Nishioka, and Munar in the Dallas Open. Unfortunately, he fell to Denis Shapovalov in the championship match, 5-7 (5), 3-6.

Following his first-round win over Arthur Rinderknech, Ruud withdrew from Acapulco due to a stomach ailment. This again hampered his performance, as evidenced by his shocking opening-round loss to Marcos Giron in the Indian Wells Masters. He concluded the Sunshine Double with a third-round appearance before beginning his stint on the natural surfaces. However, he got off to a flying start in Toronto, defeating Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

Borges, on the other hand, exceeded expectations with his impressive performance at the start of the season. He followed his semifinal run in Auckland with a third-round appearance at the Australian Open, falling to Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, 2-6.

Unfortunately, the Portuguese was unable to maintain this momentum in the coming tournaments, boasting a 4-5 win/loss record in ATP events before the clay swing began. During this stretch, a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Arthur Fils was his most notable win.

Borges began his North American swing with a 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-2 comeback win over Facundo Bagnis in the second round.

Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

The head-to-head is currently tied at 1-1.

Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -210 -2.5 (-135) Over 22.5 (-120) Nuno Borges +160 +2.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges prediction

Casper Ruud appears to have fully recovered from the knee injury he picked up during the French Open. He’ll also carry a psychological advantage into his match against Borges, boasting a superior win record on hardcourts.

While both players conceded similar numbers of points through double faults, Ruud has the edge with a more effective first serve. He not only lands a higher percentage of first serves but also wins more points behind them and averages more aces per match.

Prediction: Ruud to win in three sets.

