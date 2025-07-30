Canadian Open 2025: Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka preview

Liudmila Samsonova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

13th seed Liudmila Samsonova will square off against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.

The early hardcourt swing was quite up and down for Samsonova. She reached the semifinals in Adelaide and the quarterfinals at Indian Wells but suffered early exits elsewhere. After a few early losses during the clay swing, she has unlocked a new level of consistency.

Samsonova finished as the runner-up to Elena Rybakina in Strasbourg, and then made the fourth round of the French Open. While she lost in the first round of the Libema Open as the defending champion, she bounced back with a semifinal showing in Berlin.

Samsonova continued her good run of form to reach her maiden Major quarterfinal at Wimbledon. Her campaign at SW19 came to an end at the hands of eventual champion Iga Swiatek. She received a bye into the second round of the Canadian Open as a seeded player.

Osaka's summer hardcourt swing got underway at last week's Citi DC Open, losing to Emma Raducanu in the second round. She was up against home favorite Ariana Arseneault in the first round of the Canadian Open.

Osaka's 4-2 lead was negated by Arseneault, who fought back to level the score, though the latter's efforts were in vain. The four-time Major champion bagged the last two games of the set to take it. She dictated the play in the second set right from the start, breaking the Canadian's serve twice for a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Their rivalry is tied at 2-2. Samsonova won their previous meeting at last month's Berlin Tennis Open in three sets.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Liudmila Samsonova

-105 -1.5 (+200)

Over 21.5 (-130)

Naomi Osaka

-125 +1.5 (-300)

Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Naomi Osaka at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aside from a brief letdown in the first set, Osaka played a rather solid match to beat Arseneault. However, it was her coaching situation that garnered more attention than the win. She announced her split with Patrick Mouratoglou prior to the tournament, and has hired Swiatek's former coach Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial basis.

This will be Samsonova's first match since her Wimbledon run. Osaka has already gotten used to competing on hardcourts, unlike the Russian. While their rivalry is tied with two wins apiece for each player, both of Osaka's wins have come on hardcourts, that too in straight sets.

Samsonova, meanwhile, won in three sets, once each on grass and clay. Osaka beat her in the second round of the Miami Open earlier this year. Both have similar strengths and weaknesses on hardcourts, though Osaka does everything better when in the zone compared to Samsonova. She will be favored to maintain her perfect winning record against the Russian on hardcourts.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

