Naomi Osaka makes major career move by setting up trial run with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach in Montreal days after split with Patrick Mouratoglou

Naomi Osaka, currently participating at the WTA 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, has roped in Iga Swiatek's ex-coach Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial basis. The development comes days after the former No. 1 and four-time Major champion announced she will no longer be working with Patrick Mouratoglou.

On Monday, July 28, prominent tennis journalist Courtney Nguyen made contact with Stuart Duguid, Osaka's agent, who confirmed that Wiktorowski was traveling to Montreal, where he will meet the Japanese and subsequently begin the coaching trial. The Japanese was in first-round action at the WTA 1000 tournament in Canada on the same day, as she progressed to the second round with a 6-4, 6-2 win against home hope and qualifier Ariana Arseneault.

Tomasz Wiktorowski, hailing from Poland, first came to prominence as a coach during his collaboration with compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska, which lasted from 2011 to 2018. Radwanska reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 2 on the WTA Tour, made it to the 2012 Wimbledon final and also won the 2015 edition of the prestigious WTA Finals under Wiktorowski's tutelage.

In 2021, Wiktorowski began coaching fellow Pole Iga Swiatek and went on to guide her to five Grand Slam titles. Swiatek replaced the 44-year-old with Wim Fissette last year.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka confirmed the end of her and Patrick Mouratoglou's collaboration following her exit from the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open.

"It was such a great experience learning from you" - Naomi Osaka's heartfelt message to Patrick Mouratoglou after end of 10-month collaboration

Naomi Osaka (left) and Patrick Mouratoglou (right) at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, July 27, Naomi Osaka penned a message dedicated to Patrick Mouratoglou. Through the message, the Japanese WTA icon also confirmed that her 10-month collaboration with the veteran French coach had come to its conclusion.

"Merci Patrick. It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around," Osaka wrote.

Mouratoglou issued a response on social media, writing:

"After 10 months of collaboration, we have decided to part ways professionally. I am grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together. I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best."

Osaka's last match under Mouratoglou's tutelage was a second-round loss to Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. Up next for the Japanese is a second-round clash against Liudmila Samsonova at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

