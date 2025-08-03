Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Anastasija Sevastova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (PR) Anastasija Sevastova
Date: August 3, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Naomi Osaka vs Anastasija Sevastova preview
Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will face Anastasija Sevastova in the fourth round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Osaka commenced her campaign with a routine 6-4, 6-2 win over Ariana Arseneault in the first round. She saved two match points to beat 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the second round. She was up against 22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko in the third round.
Osaka was off to a fast start in the opening set, going 3-0 up. Ostapenko went on a two-game run to halt her momentum but the former World No. 1 bagged the next three games to take the set.
Osaka then led by a break twice in the second set. She served for the match at 5-4, and even held a match point but couldn't close out the proceedings. While Ostapenko stopped her from serving out the match, she broke back immediately to wrap up a 6-2, 6-4 win.
Sevastova beat Ajla Tomljanovic and 25th seed Magda Linette in three sets to set up a third-round showdown against two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula. After losing the first set, the Latvian came roaring back in the next to level the proceedings. She toyed with the American in the third set, dishing out a breadstick to complete a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 comeback win.
Naomi Osaka vs Anastasija Sevastova head-to-head
Osaka leads their rivalry 3-2. She won their previous meeting at the Australian Open 2019 in three sets.
Naomi Osaka vs Anastasija Sevastova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Naomi Osaka vs Anastasija Sevastova prediction
Sevastova scored the biggest win of her comeback thus far by toppling two-time defending champion Pegula in the previous round. She's through to the fourth round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time since her quarterfinal finish at the Miami Open 2021. This is also the best result since her return to the tour in April this year.
Osaka was on the brink of defeat against Samsonova in the second round but staged an escape act. Despite some occasional resistance from Ostapenko in the previous round, she overpowered the latter to reach the fourth round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the third time this year.
Sevastova has given Osaka plenty of grief in the past. The four-time Major champion won their very first meeting, coincidentally at the Canadian Open in 2017, in straight sets. However, that wasn't an indication of how their rivalry would unfold.
Sevastova won their next two matches in 2018 in straight sets. She had Osaka on the ropes in their next couple of matches as well but the latter fought from a set down to get over the finish line. They haven't crossed paths since Osaka beat her en route to the Australian Open title in 2019.
While Sevastova's brand of tennis has often put Osaka in a spot of bother, she has also risen to the occasion to beat her. She's already showing signs of improvement with new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski in her corner. This could be another close contest between them, though the Japanese will be favored to come out on top.
Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.
