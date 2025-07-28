Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Ariana Arseneault preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (Q) Ariana Arseneault

Date: July 28, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Naomi Osaka vs Ariana Arseneault preview

Naomi Osaka at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will face qualifier Ariana Arseneault in the first round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Osaka started the year on a promising note, with a runner-up finish at the ASB Classic and a third-round showing at the Australian Open. However, an injury forced her to abandon both of those matches after the first set. While she lost in the first round of the Indian Wells Open upon her comeback, she made the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Osaka made a breakthrough on clay with a title at the Saint-Malo Challenger, her first at any level on the surface. She also reached the fourth round of the Italian Open but crashed out in the first round of the French Open. Following a third-round exit from Wimbledon, she resumed her hardcourt swing at last week's Citi DC Open. She beat Yulia Putintseva in her opener before losing to Emma Raducanu in the second round.

Arseneault beat Destanee Aiava 6-3, 7-6 (5) to book her spot in the main draw of the Canadian Open. This will be her main draw debut on the WTA Tour. She has otherwise stuck to the ITF circuit, where she has a 5-7 record this season. A semifinal showing at the ITF tournament in Montreal earlier this year has been the highlight of her year.

Naomi Osaka vs Ariana Arseneault head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Ariana Arseneault odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka

-3000 +1.5 (-800) Over 17.5 (+100) Ariana Arseneault +1000 -1.5 (+400) Under 17.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Naomi Osaka vs Ariana Arseneault prediction

Naomi Osaka at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

This will be Osaka's first tournament after splitting with her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. She hired him in September 2024 in the wake of her second-round exit from the US Open. However, she recently took to social media to announce the end of their partnership.

Osaka has a 16-11 record this year, with a 10-5 record on hardcourts. She has a 5-5 record at the Canadian Open. Her best result at the tournament has been a quarterfinal finish in 2019, going down to Serena Williams. She lost to Elise Mertens in the second round last year.

Osaka will be expected to make a winning start this time, considering her opponent, World No. 511 Arseneault's lack of experience on the big stage. The former World No. 1 has a 5-1 record against players ranked outside the top 100 this season. Her only loss came against Belinda Bencic, who was ranked that low due to being in the early stages of her comeback. The disparity in their achievements makes Osaka the firm favorite to reach the next round.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

