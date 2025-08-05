Canadian Open Day 10: Men's singles and doubles predictions ft. Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev, Alex de Minaur vs Ben Shelton

Day 10 of the 2025 Canadian Open (August 5) will feature two quarterfinal matches in the men's singles draw. The highest seed in action will be the second seed, Taylor Fritz, who will face the sixth seed, Andrey Rublev.

The other quarterfinal of the day will be between fourth seed Ben Shelton, who will face ninth seed Alex de Minaur. The day will also have doubles action, as the second-seeded pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool face off against the fourth-seeded pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz.

Let's take a look at the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 10 of the 2025 Canadian Open

#1 Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz will face sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Open. Fritz received a bye in the first round of the Canadian Open, after which he began his campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (1) win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round, followed by a 6-4, 6-2 win over 27th seed, Gabriel Diallo, in the third round. He then won 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) against 19th seed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round to reach the quarterfinals.

Rublev received a bye in the first round at the Canadian Open as well, after which the Russian player began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Hugo Gaston in the second round, followed by a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 win over 28th seed Lorenzo Sonego in the third round. In the fourth round, he secured a win via retirement against 20th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Fritz has a 5-4 head-to-head record against Rublev and is the favorite to win, as per the detailed preview here.

Predicted winner- Taylor Fritz.

#2 Ben Shelton vs Alex de Minaur

In Picture: Alex de Minaur (Getty)

Fourth-seed Ben Shelton is all set to face ninth-seed Alex de Minaur in a high-stakes quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Canadian Open. The fourth seed received a bye in the first round at the Canadian Open, after which he won 6-2, 6-3 against Adrian Mannarino in the second round, and won 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (5) against 25th seed Brandon Nakashima in the third round. In the fourth round, he won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) against 13th seed Flavio Cobolli.

After receiving a bye in the first round at Toronto, De Minaur began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Francisco Comesana in the second round, followed by a win via walkover against compatriot Christopher O' Connell in the third round. In the fourth round, he won 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 against seventh seed Frances Tiafoe to reach the quarterfinals.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with De Minaur being the favorite to win, as per the detailed preview here.

Predicted winner- Alex de Minaur.

#3 Julian Cash/ Lloyd Glasspool vs Kevin Krawietz/ Tim Putz

In Picture: Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool (Getty)

One of the men's doubles semifinals at the 2025 Canadian Open will feature second seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool facing the fourth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz. Cash and Glasspool began their campaign at the Canadian Open with a 6-4, 4-6, 15-13 win over the pair of Flavio Cobolli and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-8 win over the team of John Peers and Jan Zielinski in the second round. In the quarterfinals, they won 7-6 (5), 6-3 against the team of Guido Andreozzi and Sander Arends.

On the other hand, Krawietz and Putz began their campaign in Toronto with a 6-2, 6-3 win over the team of Casper Ruud and Pedro Martinez in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-3 win over the American team of Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen in the second round. In the quarterfinals, they got a walkover from the team of Arthur Fils and Ben Shelton.

Being the second-seeded team that recently got crowned as Wimbledon champions, Cash and Glasspool are the favorites to win the match.

Predicted winner- Julian Cash/Lloyd Glaspool.

