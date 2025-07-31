Canadian Open Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Mirra Andreeva vs McCartney Kessler, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Aoi Ito

Day 5 at the 2025 Canadian Open will feature eight third-round matches in the top half of the women's singles draw. The day's action on the women's side will be headlined by top seed Coco Gauff.

Ad

Other top seeds in action will be fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva, eighth-seeded Emma Navarro, and ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina. Amongst the home favorites, Victoria Mboko will be in action on Day 5, taking on Marie Bouzkova.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 5 at the 2025 Canadian Open.

#1 Mirra Andreeva vs McCartney Kessler

Fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva will face 28th-seeded McCartney Kessler in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Ad

Trending

With two titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, Andreeva has won 36 of her 47 matches in 2025. She has yet to play a match at this year's Canadian Open, as she got a bye in the first round and got a walkover from Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

Kessler has won 28 of her 45 matches this year, winning two titles at Hobart and Nottingham. At the Canadian Open, she started with a bye in the first round and then won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 against Maya Joint in the second round.

Ad

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour, with Andreeva being the favorite to win due to superior form.

Predicted winner- Mirra Andreeva

#2 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Aoi Ito

In Picture: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Getty)

One of the third-round matches at the 2025 Canadian Open will feature Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro taking on Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito.

Ad

Maneiro has an 18-16 win/loss record this year, with quarterfinal finishes in Rouen and Rabat being her best results. At the Canadian Open, she began with a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win over Louisa Chirico in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-4 win over 26th-seeded Ashlyn Krueger in the second round.

Ito has won 22 of her 40 matches in 2025, winning an ITF title in Canberra. She began her campaign in Montreal with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the qualifier and then began her main-draw campaign with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 win over Katie Volynets in the first round before causing a massive upset, as she won 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) against seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in the second round.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the two players, but Maneiro is the favorite to win, as she is the in-form player going into the match.

Predicted winner- Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

#3 Suzan Lamens vs Zhu Lin

In Picture: Suzan Lamens (Getty)

One of the third-round matches at the 2025 Canadian Open will see two unseeded players, Suzan Lamens and Zhu Lin, battle it out for a spot in the last 16.

Ad

Lamens has a 22-18 win/loss record in 2025, with a semifinal finish in Rouen being her best result. At the Canadian Open, she began with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Polina Kudermetova in the first round, before winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 against 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

Lin has won 13 of her 21 matches in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the ITF event in Goyang. At Montreal, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over French qualifier Varvara Gracheva in the first round, followed by a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Lamens being the favorite to win as she has been in better form.

Predicted winner- Suzan Lamens

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More