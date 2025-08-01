Canadian Open Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic, Jakub Mensik vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Day 6 of the 2025 Canadian Open (Friday, August 1) will feature eight third-round matches from the bottom half of the men's singles draw. The second seed, Taylor Fritz, will headline the day's action.

Other top seeds in action on the day include fourth seed Ben Shelton, sixth seed Andrey Rublev, and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe. Among the home players, 27th seed Gabriel Diallo will be in action as he takes on Fritz in a bid to continue his campaign.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 6 of the 2025 Canadian Open

#1 Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic

Seventh seed Frances Tiafoe will face Aleksandar Vukic in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Tiafoe has a 21-16 win/loss record in 2025, with a runner-up finish in Houston as his best result. After starting with a bye in the first round, he began his Canadian Open campaign with a 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over Yosuke Watanuki in the second round.

Vukic has won 16 of his 40 matches this year, with his best outing coming at the Estoril Challenger, where he reached the semifinals. At the Canadian Open, he started with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Pedro Martinez in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win over 31st seed Cameron Norrie in the second round.

Vukic has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Tiafoe, but the American is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner: Frances Tiafoe

#2 Jakub Mensik vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

In Picture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Getty)

Twelfth seed Jakub Mensik is all set to face twentieth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Mensik has won 28 of the 43 matches in 2025, with his best result being the Miami Open victory. At the Canadian Open, he started with a first-round bye, then won 6-4, 6-4 against American qualifier Tristan Boyer in the second round.

Davidovich Fokina has a 33-18 win/loss record in 2025, with three runner-up finishes in Delray Beach, Acapulco, and Washington. After receiving a bye in the first round in Toronto, he started his campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Corentin Moutet in the second round.

Davidovich Fokina has a 3-1 head-to-head record against Mensik, winning the last match 6-4, 7-5 at Eastbourne this year. This makes the Spaniard the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

#3 Flavio Cobolli vs Fabian Marozsan

In Picture: Flavio Cobolli (Getty)

Thirteenth seed Flavio Cobolli will face Fabian Marozsan in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open. With titles in Bucharest and Hamburg, Cobolli has won an overall 26-19 win/loss record in the 2025 season. After getting a bye in the first round, he began his Canadian Open campaign with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over home favorite Alexis Galarneau in the second round.

Marozsan has won 22 of his 40 matches in 2025, with a semifinal finish in Munich being his best outing. In Toronto, he began with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Hugo Dellien in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-4 win over 21st seed and home favorite, Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the second round.

Cobolli has won his only match against Marozsan 7-6 (4), 7-5 at Madrid this year, making him the favorite to win the upcoming clash.

Predicted winner: Flavio Cobolli

