Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2024, QF

Carlos Alcaraz will continue his title defense in Madrid against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 1.

The Spaniard kicked off his campaign in Madrid with a bang, despite having missed out on the action in Monte Carlo and Barcelona due to a right arm injury. He breezed past Ukrainian youngster Alexander Shevchenko in the second round, dropping a paltry three games en route to a 6-2, 6-1 win. He continued that good form in the following round against Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil, sealing a 6-3, 6-3 win.

He took on Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round in what was a rematch of last year's final. The match once again went the distance, with the Spanish World No. 3 ultimately prevailing 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(4).

Alcaraz is now just three wins away from a successful title defense and a second title in the Spanish capital.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz is currently competing at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open, the fourth Masters event in the ATP calendar. The event is played on the red clay outdoors and is held annually at the end of April in the lead-up to the Roland Garros.

Alcaraz made his debut in Madrid back in 2021 where he lost to compatriot and idol Rafael Nadal in the second round.

The Spaniard won the event the following year, beating Alexander Zverev in the summit clash. He made history in doing so, becoming the youngest-ever winner at the event at just 19 years old. He successfully defended his title the following year, against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

World No.8 Andrey Rublev is Carlos Alcaraz's next opponent at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.

Rublev has been in scintillating form so far in Madrid this year and is yet to drop a set. He opened his campaign with a commanding 6-1, 6-4 win over Facundo Bagnis in the second round. He then overcame home favorite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the following round 7-6(10), 6-4.

Up against 24th seed Tallon Griekspoor in the fourth round, Rublev turned it up a notch to seal an emphatic 6-2, 6-4 win.

Alcaraz and Rublev have just met once on tour before this, with the former winning that encounter 7-5, 6-2 at the ATP Finals last year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev's quarterfinal encounter is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, May 1. It is the second match of the day on the Manolo Santana Stadium and will take place after Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putinseva's encounter.

Date: Wednesday, May 1

Time: Not before 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. GMT, & 7:30 p.m. IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Viewers can catch the pair going head-to-head at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony Sports

Spain - Telefonica or Movistar & TVE

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.