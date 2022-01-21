Carlos Alcaraz set to leapfrog Roger Federer in ATP rankings despite third-round defeat at Australian Open 2022

After reaching the third round of the 2022 Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz is set to leapfrog Roger Federer in the ATP rankings. The Swiss maestro has been out of action since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz suffered a tough defeat at the hands of Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the Melbourne Slam. Despite putting up a gritty display and winning the same number of points as the Italian (159), the Spaniard lost the five-set marathon 6-2, 7-6(3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6(5).

Alcaraz had an impressive run in Melbourne, defeating both Alejandro Tabilo and Dusan Lajovic in straight sets. In his match against Berrettini, the rising star showed why he is so highly rated and has been touted by many as a future Grand Slam winner.

Before the Happy Slam, Alcaraz had 1,609 ATP points to his name while Federer enjoyed 2,385 points. However, since the Swiss Maestro didn't take part at this year's Australian Open, he will drop 720 points, ensuring Alcaraz overtakes him in the ATP rankings.

Roger Federer set to drop out of top 20 following Australian Open 2022

Roger Federer is set to make an exit from the top 20 of the ATP rankings after the completion of the Australian Open. It will be the first time the Swiss maestro has been outside the top 20 since 2001, when he didn't have a single Grand Slam title to his name.

Currently ranked No. 17, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is level with Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on 2,385 points. With many of the players below him featuring at the Australian Open, there is a chance the Swiss might even drop out of the top 30.

On a happier note, Roger Federer is back at training and will start playing practice sets soon, as reported by Swiss reporter Arnaud Cerutti.

