Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025, R4

Carlos Alcaraz will play Ben Shelton in the fourth round of the French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday, June 1. World No. 2 Alcaraz is on a ten-match winning streak in Paris. He will be confident of beating Ben Shelton, who has benefited from a five-day rest after his second-round opponent, Hugo Gaston, withdrew. Shelton defeated Matteo Gigante in the third round to set up his tilt at Alcaraz.

The Spaniard looked a little vulnerable in his third-round victory over Damir Dzumhur. He raced to a two-set lead, but then lost his way as the Bosnian fought back to win the third set and go up a break in the fourth. Alcaraz then rallied and saw out the match, 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Alcaraz scored his 21st win at Roland Garros to feature in the fourth round for the fourth year in succession, and is bidding for four straight quarterfinal appearances. In Ben Shelton, the World No. 13, he faces a player who has failed to take a set from him in two previous matches on the ATP tour.

The American's most potent weapon is his booming serve, and he's improving on the clay year-on-year. He was beaten in the opening round two years ago and in the third round last year, so the 22-year-old's fourth-round effort this year is commendable.

Shelton's best showing this season was at the year's first Major, the Australian Open, where he was comfortably beaten by Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. He also progressed to the Munich final, where he was beaten by Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6.

Shelton has demonstrated that he could find his best tennis on the big stage, and will be confident about Alcaraz's third-set drop in level against Dzumhur. He will still need to raise his level to compete against an in-form Alcaraz, who remains the favorite to progress to the quarterfinal.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton will be played on the Philippe Chatrier Court at Roland Garros. The time and order of play are yet to be determined.

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025 (India/Asia/Europe/USA)

Time: To be confirmed

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton streaming details

The Garden Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

France - France TV/Amazon Prime

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max and truTV

Canada - TSN and RDS

Australia - Stan Sport and 9News

UK/Europe - TNT/ Eurosport

India and Subcontinent - Sony TEN

The full list of broadcasters can be found here.

