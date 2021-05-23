Casper Ruud says Roger Federer was inspiration behind revamped service motion 

Casper Ruud credited Roger Federer as the man behind his improved delivery after he produced a serving masterclass to defeat Denis Shapovalov in the 2021 Geneva Open final on Saturday.

Casper Ruud lost just 12 points on serve throughout the match and did not face a single break point. The Norwegian's powerful and accurate serves consistently forced Shapovalov on the backfoot and set up easy putaways.

Speaking to the media after his win, Casper Ruud said he had made a few tweaks to his serve after looking at Federer's service motion.

“It’s a little bit like the movement that Roger Federer does when he rotates with his head and it almost looks like he can see the ball at impact," Ruud said in his post-match press conference. "That gave me some inspiration looking at the way he’s serving. He’s not the tallest guy, but he always had a big serve."

22yo Casper Ruud beats 22yo Denis Shapovalov 7-6(6), 6-4 to win his 2nd career title in Geneva.



He didn't face a break point today.



Will be ranked #16 tomorrow.



Canadians lost 18 of their last 19 ATP finals, a crazy stat. pic.twitter.com/kxH94KbJ9x — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 22, 2021

Roger Federer, who is widely regarded as one of the best servers on tour, has the ability to land the ball at different spots in the service box without changing his body position or ball toss. This makes it difficult for his opponents to predict where the ball will land after leaving his racquet.

Federer has served as an inspiration for many players looking to fine-tune their serve, including Casper Ruud, who explained how the changes he incorporated resulted in improved speed and accuracy.

“I think it’s been [a] positive [change] that is helping the arm and body feel better, and also I’m serving better," Ruud added. "I’m placing the ball better and I have better pace. I think it was a great change and an easy one. Sometimes changes can be tougher, but this time it was only to move the toss further in front and try to look at the ball at impact."

Roger Federer and Casper Ruud will both be seeded in the top 16 for Roland Garros

Roger Federer during his 2019 French Open match against Casper Ruud.

Casper Ruud's win in Geneva guarantees him a top-16 seeding at the French Open, aiding him in his quest to reach the second week in Paris for the first time in his career.

Roger Federer, who is seeded eighth, will head to the French capital with tempered expectations. The Swiss has admitted that he does not have a chance of winning Roland Garros and that his main priority is Wimbledon.

🏆 A 2nd title for Ruud!



Casper Ruud has won Geneva's final beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 6-4. It's his 2nd ATP 250 title. pic.twitter.com/IkOIIgSm71 — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) May 22, 2021