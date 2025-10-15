Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic
Date: October 15, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Stockholm Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard (Indoor)
Prize Money: € 706,850
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic preview
Second-seeded Casper Ruud will look to get his 2025 Stockholm Open campaign underway as he faces former World No. 3 Marin Cilic in the second round.
2025 has been a year where Ruud has touched career milestones, as the Norwegian player won his first big event at the Masters 1000 event in Madrid. Aside from that title, he also reached the final in Dallas, but came second to Denis Shapovalov.
Coming into Stockholm, Ruud has shown signs of good form as he reached the semifinal of the Japan Open, where he lost after a spirited display against Carlos Alcaraz. However, he withdrew in his last match at the Shanghai Masters against Zizou Bergs, which throws some doubt over his fitness. At the Stockholm Open, he got a bye in the first round as he is the second seed.
Winning the Girona Challenger and the Nottingham 2 Challenger have been the highlights for Marin Cilic in the 2025 season. The Croatian player also reached the final of the Madrid Challenger, but lost to Kamil Majchrzak.
On the main Tour, Cilic played a limited number of events this year, with his best result coming at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime. At the Stockholm Open, he began his tournament with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Nicolai Budkov Kjaer in the first round.
Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic head-to-head
Ruud has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Cilic, having won their last match 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 at the semifinal of the 2022 French Open.
Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic prediction
Ruud has had moderate success on hard courts in his career, as he has a 59 percent win rate on the surface. He has reached seven hard-court finals, including the 2022 US Open, and his only hard-court title came to him in San Diego in 2021, where he won over Cameron Norrie in the final.
Cilic had some of the biggest career achievements on the hard courts, as he won the 2014 US Open and reached the final of the 2018 Australian Open. Overall, he has reached 25 hard-court finals, winning 16 titles, the last of which came at Hangzhou last year.
Cilic may be a better hard-court player than Ruud, but the Croatian is a spent force on the Tour now, ranked 92. Considering Ruud's head-to-head record, the Norwegian is the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Ruud to win in three sets
Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Ruud to win
Tip 2: Cilic to win one set
Tip 3: Match to go over 22 games