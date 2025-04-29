  • home icon
Catalonia Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Apr 29, 2025 20:34 GMT
Leylah Fernandez and Aliaksandra Sasnovich to vie for QF spot at Catalonia Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
Leylah Fernandez and Aliaksandra Sasnovich to vie for QF spot at Catalonia Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Leylah Fernandez vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: April 30, 2025

Tournament: Catalonia Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Vic Tennis Club, Lleida, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 125

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked

Leylah Fernandez vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Leylah Fernandez hits a forehand at Madrid Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
Leylah Fernandez hits a forehand at Madrid Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Top-seeded Leylah Fernandez will face Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Catalonia Open on Wednesday (April 30).

Fernandez has endured an up-and-down season on the WTA Tour this year, having dropped nine of her 20 matches (including Challenger tournaments). The Canadian lost in the second round of the Madrid Open to USA's Ann Li last week, marking only the fourth time in 2025 that she failed to win back-to-back matches at a tour-level event.

Despite her underwhelming form, the World No. 25 made quick work of Spanish qualifier Lucia Cortez Llorca during her opener at the 125-level event in Catalonia. She won their first-round match 6-1, 6-2 and will next face former World No. 29 Sasnovich.

The Belarusian, who is ranked 110th in the world, gave a good account of herself last July as she reached her fifth career tour-level final at the Budapest Grand Prix. While the 31-year-old reached the semifinals in Transylvania in February, she has dropped 13 of her last 20 outings in the main draw of a tournament.

The veteran needed five match points and over three hours to get past Colombia's Emilia Arango 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(5) to reach the second round of this week's Catalonia Open.

Leylah Fernandez vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Fernandez leads Sasnovich by a close margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. For what it's worth, though, the Belarusian defeated the Canadian in their only encounter on clay in the first round of the 2023 Italian Open.

Leylah Fernandez vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under)
Leylah Fernandez
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
(Odds will be added once available)

Leylah Fernandez vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Aliaksandra Sasnovich hits a backhand in Madrid | Image Source: Getty
Aliaksandra Sasnovich hits a backhand in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

Fernandez has equally balanced groundstrokes on both wings, which along with her impressive endurance make her a force to be reckoned with from the baseline. The former World No. 13 is also adept at spot serving and can move her opponents from end to end during rallies, thanks to her ability to hit short angles.

Sasnovich, meanwhile, is a flat-hitter and likes to take the ball early on the rise. The Belarusian has a stunning double-handed backhand that she can hit either down the line or cross-court at a moment's notice. That said, her explosive game will likely be neutralized by the slow clay in Catalonia, making her younger opponent the favorite in this match-up.

Pick: Fernandez to win in straight sets.

Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

