Charleston Open 2022 Final: Belinda Bencic vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (10) Belinda Bencic vs (4) Ons Jabeur.

Date: 10 April 2022.

Tournament: Charleston Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Charleston, USA.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay (green).

Match timing: Not before 1.30 pm local time, 5.30 pm GMT, 11 pm IST.

Prize money: $888,636.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Belinda Bencic vs Ons Jabeur preview

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic will aim to win her maiden claycourt title when she takes on World No. 10 Ons Jabeur in the Charleston Open 2022 final on Sunday.

Bencic has been on a roll in the last three weeks after a slow start to the year due to a positive COVID-19 test. The reinvigorated Swiss made it to the semifinals of the Miami Open last week and has backed it up with a run to her first-ever final on clay at Charleston this week.

The World No. 21 has had to do it the hard way, though. She was on the verge of defeat in her first round against Xiyu Wang and against second seed Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. But the 25-year-old was able to pass both those tests with flying colors.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Too good Belinda #Bencic for a month now: seed #10 finds a final after the Tokyo Olympics and returns to the top 15. For me, when she plays like this, is one of the funniest tennis players to watch Too good Belinda #Bencic for a month now: seed #10 finds a final after the Tokyo Olympics and returns to the top 15. For me, when she plays like this, is one of the funniest tennis players to watch https://t.co/NB1LGm6qeX

She then cruised to a 6-4, 6-3 win in her semifinal encounter against Ekaterina Alexandrova to book a title showdown with fourth seed Ons Jabeur.

Ons Jabeur in action at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

Charleston has been a happy hunting ground for the Tunisian. Having reached the semifinals of the WTA 500 event and the final of the WTA 250 event at this venue last year, Ons Jabeur has tasted success once again.

Jabeur made it into three quarterfinals this season before arriving in the city. A return to Charleston brought the best out of her, facilitating her passage into her first final of 2022.

The 27-year-old stormed through each of her first three rounds this week without dropping a set. In the semifinals, she faced a stiff challenge from 15th seed Amanda Anisimova, who led by a break in the decider.

But Jabeur's guile ultimately helped her defuse the American's firepower and paved the way for her entry into the final.

Belinda Bencic vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Bencic leads Jabeur 1-0 in the head-to-head. Her only win over the Tunisian came when Jabeur retired in Madrid last year, with Bencic leading 7-6 (2), 4-3.

Belinda Bencic vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Name Set 1 winner Set 2 winner Total Games (Over and Under) Match winner Belinda Bencic -110 -110 Under 21.5 [-115] -105 Ons Jabeur -125 -125 Over 21.5 [-120] -115

Jabeur is the favorite to lift the title. She has done well in Charleston for two years in a row now, which gives her an edge. The World No. 10 is also the higher ranked player of the two and has the game to trouble Bencic.

Although World No. 21 Bencic isn't favored to win here, she has shown resurgent form this week and will look to continue it in the final, which is expected to be a tight contest.

Belinda Bencic vs Ons Jabeur prediction

A pumped up Belinda Bencic during her semifinal match at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

Bencic played some brilliant tennis against Alexandrova to secure her final berth. She produced five aces, won 75% of her first serve points and saved two of the three break points she faced.

The Swiss also came up with excellent passing shots as well as volleys, something that will come in handy against a tricky player like Jabeur. Bencic will need to be ready to deal with a lot of dropshots coming from the other end.

Jabeur, on the other hand, will mix things up in order to break down the Swiss' game and eke out errors from her racquet. But it remains to be seen how fast she recovers after being involved in a 106-minute tussle with Anisimova in the semifinals.

Bencic, on the other hand, will be the fresher of the two coming into this match. She has looked relaxed this week even when the chips are down, something that will hold the key to her success in the final.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra