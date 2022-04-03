×
Charleston Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, order of play, live streaming details and more

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at the 2022 Charleston Open.
Rohit
ANALYST
Modified Apr 03, 2022 11:20 AM IST
After a month of non-stop action, there's still plenty of tennis to be played, with the WTA tour heading to the Charleston Open. A few hours following the conclusion of the Miami Open, the main draw action at the season's first clay court tournament is set to begin on April 4.

The tournament lost a little bit of its star power following the withdrawals of Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko. Freshly minted World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who just won the Miami Open, was the latest to pull out of the event.

Nevertheless, the tournament still has a rather competitive field.

Aryna Sabalenka leads the pack as the top seed at the Charleston Open followed by fellow top 10 players Paula Badosa, Karolina Pliskova and Ons Jabeur.

Main Draw, here we come! ♨️Qualifying spots still to be filled in (tomorrow) but here is our official main draw as it stands right now 👇#CharlestonOpen https://t.co/bfEWF8jXl6

Former Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Petra Kvitova are also in the mix, along with former US Open finalists Madison Keys and Leylah Fernandez. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic, who made the semifinals of the Miami Open, is another player to watch out for.

Veronika Kudermetova won her maiden WTA title at this tournament last year and returns to defend her crown. Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova and rising teen star Linda Fruhvirtova are also in the mix.

Charleston Open Schedule

The qualifying rounds begin on Saturday, April 2, with the main-draw play set to commence on Monday. While the night session will start at 7 pm, the day session will alter between 10 am and 11 am. The tournament features a 56-player draw, with the top eight seeds receiving a bye into the second round.

The quarterfinals are to be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Date

Session

Start Time

Round

April 2, 2022

Day

10:00 am

Qualifying

April 3, 2022

Day

11:00 am

Qualifying

April 4, 2022

Day

10:00 am

First

April 4, 2022

Night

7:00 pm

First

April 5, 2022

Day

10:00 am

First and second

April 5, 2022

Night

7:00 pm

First and second

April 6, 2022

Day

10:00 am

Second and third

April 6, 2022

Night

7:00 pm

Second and third

April 7, 2022

Day

11:00 am

Third round

April 7, 2022

Night

7:00 pm

Third round

April 8, 2022

Day

11:00 am

Quarterfinal

April 8, 2022

Night

7:00 pm

Quarterfinal

April 9, 2022

Day

11:00 am

Semifinal

April 10, 2022

Day

11:00 am

Final

The official tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Order of Play

The remaining qualifying matches are to be completed on Sunday. The order of play for April 3 is as follows:

Althea Gibson Court

Starts at 11 am local time: Heather Watson vs Ulrikke Eikeri;

followed by: Louisa Chirico vs Sophie Chang;

followed by: Coco Vandeweghe vs Gabriela Lee.

Court 3

Starts at 11 am local time: Nadia Kichenok vs Catherine Harrison.

not before 12:30 pm local time: Robin Anderson vs Carol Zhao;

followed by: Jamie Loeb vs Allie Kiick.

The full order of play can be accessed here.

Charleston Open 2022: Live stream details

Veronika Kudermetova is the defending champion.
Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
