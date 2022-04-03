Charleston Open 2022: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The 2022 Charleston Open is one of two WTA tournaments happening this week and marks the beginning of the clay season. The 50th edition of the WTA 500 event boasts a rather strong field, with four of the current top-10 players participating.

Aryna Sabalenka headlines the draw as the top seed. 2021 Roland Garros quarterfinalist Paula Badosa, former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and World No. 10 Ons Jabeur round out the top four seeds.

Defending champion Veronika Kudermetova is seeded eighth. Also in contention are former Grand Slam winners Petra Kvitova and Sloane Stephens. Belinda Bencic and Jessica Pegula, who both reached the semifinals of the recently concluded Miami Open, will aim to continue their good run of form.

Leylah Fernandez, Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys, among others, are also competing in Charleston. With a week full of exciting clashes lined up, let's take a look at how the draw might unfold over the next few days:

Top half: Sabalenka looks for fresh start on clay after woeful hardcourt season

Jessica Pegula is one of the title contenders at the Charleston Open

Seeded players: (1) Aryna Sabalenka, (4) Ons Jabeur, (5) Elena Rybakina and (6) Jessica Pegula

Expected semifinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur

Dark horse: Amanda Anisimova

Analysis: Aryna Sabalenka started the year as World No. 2, but her results this season haven't lived up to her top billing. A fourth-round showing at the Australian Open along with a quarter-final run at the Qatar Open are the only bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season. She lost in the first couple of rounds in every other tournament she competed in.

With the tour transitioning to clay, Sabalenka has an opportunity to turn her season around. Along with the other top eight seeds, she has received a bye into the second round. The Belarusian is likely to commence her campaign against Alison Riske. The American has been playing well recently and would pose a stern test for the out-of-form Sabalenka.

Should Sabalenka get past Riske, her possible third-round opponent would be Yulia Putintseva or Amanda Anisimova. Putintseva hasn't had a notable result this year, while Anisimova has lost momentum after a strong start to the season. The top seed could scrape by and book a quarter-final spot for herself if she steps up her game.

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula's having a rather good year. She made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the last four in Miami. Her biggest triumph came in Qatar, where she won the doubles title with Coco Gauff. The American will face either Jasmine Paolini or a qualifier in the second round. This will be followed by a likely third-round showdown with Madison Keys, with the winner advancing to the last eight.

Credit One Charleston Open @CharlestonOpen



Riske v McNally

Navarro v Brengle

Rogers v Kanepi

Konjuh v Fruhvirtova



#CharlestonOpen R1 🍿 matchups…Riske v McNallyNavarro v BrengleRogers v KanepiKonjuh v Fruhvirtova R1 🍿 matchups…Riske v McNallyNavarro v BrengleRogers v KanepiKonjuh v Fruhvirtova#CharlestonOpen https://t.co/jRiDIGNmL9

Ons Jabeur looks poised to go all the way at the Charleston Open

After injuries derailed her start to the season, Ons Jabeur made a successful return to the tour. She made consecutive quarterfinals at the two Middle East events. An early exit from Indian Wells was followed by a fourth-round showing in Miami.

Seeded fourth at the Charleston Open, Jabeur's projected road to the quarterfinals is rather straightforward, on paper. She could face a tricky Madison Brengle in the second round, with either Ajla Tomljanovic or Irina-Camelia Begu awaiting her after that. The Tunisian will be fancied to fend off a challenge from either of these players.

Fifth seed Elena Rybakina has struggled with injuries for most of the year as well. But when healthy, her results have been pretty good. She was the runner-up at the Adelaide International and made it to the last eight at Indian Wells.

Given her draw, Rybakina will be favored to reach at least the quarterfinals in Charleston. Both Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Anhelina Kalinina, her possible second-round opponents, are challenging prospects to face early on. However, the 22-year-old should be able to get past them.

Alize Cornet is also in the Kazakh's section of the draw. But the Frenchwoman's results have been underwhelming since reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open in January. With her current form, it's unlikely she'll pose a threat to Rybakina.

Predicted semifinal: Ons Jabeur def. Jessica Pegula

Bottom half: Pliskova seeking 1st win of the year at Charleston Open, defending champion Kudermetova looks to make it 2 in a row

Paula Badosa's fitness remains a concern ahead of the Charleston Open

Seeded players: (2) Paula Badosa, (3) Karolina Pliskova, (7) Leylah Fernandez and (8) Veronika Kudermetova

Expected quarterfinal: Paula Badosa vs Karolina Pliskova

Dark horse: Kaia Kanepi

Analysis: Paula Badosa rose to prominence at last year's Charleston Open by defeating World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. Seeded second this year, her fitness remains a concern as she retired midway through her quarter-final match in Miami last week.

If fully fit, then Badosa should have no problem ripping through her section of the draw. She is set to take on either Arianne Hartono or Anna Bondar in the second round. Awaiting the Spaniard in the third round are either Zhang Shuai or a qualifier.

Eighth seed Veronika Kudermetova's title defense starts off rather easily, but gets progressively tougher with every match. She'll kick off her challenge against a qualifier in the second round. Her probable third-round adversaries are Belinda Bencic and Linda Fruhvirtova.

Bencic made it to the semifinals of the Miami Open last week, while 16-year-old Fruhvirtova recorded the best result of her pro career by reaching the fourth round of the same event. Kudermetova will have to be at her best if she is to make it to the final eight at the Charleston Open.

Credit One Charleston Open @CharlestonOpen



Qualifying spots still to be filled in (tomorrow) but here is our official main draw as it stands right now



#CharlestonOpen Main Draw, here we come!Qualifying spots still to be filled in (tomorrow) but here is our official main draw as it stands right now Main Draw, here we come! ♨️Qualifying spots still to be filled in (tomorrow) but here is our official main draw as it stands right now 👇#CharlestonOpen https://t.co/bfEWF8jXl6

Karolina Pliskova arrives at the Charleston Open without winning a match this year

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova missed the first couple of months of the year due to a hand injury. Her comeback hasn't gone to plan, losing her opening-round matches in Indian Wells and Miami.

Still seeking her first victory of the year, the Czech is seeded third at the Charleston Open. She will open against either Yuan Yue or Katarina Zavatska in the second round. This would've been a formality for Pliskova until a few months ago, but she is far from her best form.

Should Pliskova make it to the next round, she's likely to take on Sloane Stephens. The American has blown hot and cold this year, winning the title in Guadalajara but making early exits from other tournaments. Stephens is a former champion at the Charleston Open and an excellent claycourt player, so if she gets going, it'll be hard to stop her.

Seventh seed Leylah Fernandez is also in this section of the draw. She rode the momentum wave from her successful title defense in Monterrey to the fourth round at Indian Wells. However, the Canadian made a quick exit from the Miami Open. She'll take on either Magde Linette or Katie Volynets in the second round. But a stern test awaits her in the third round.

Petra Kvitova, who reached the quarterfinals in Miami, will kick off her Charleston Open challenge against Magdalena Frech. The former Wimbledon champion will square off against either Kaia Kanepi or Shelby Rogers in the second round, with the winner taking on Fernandez for the quarter-final spot.

Semifinal prediction: Sloane Stephens def. Belinda Bencic

Prediction for the final: Ons Jabeur def. Sloane Stephens

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala