Charleston Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Belinda Bencic vs Sofia Kenin

Date: April 2, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Belinda Bencic vs Sofia Kenin preview

Belinda Bencic hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

17th-seeded Belinda Bencic will face former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin in the second round of the 2025 Charleston Open on Wednesday (April 2).

Bencic, who was on maternity leave for most of the 2024 season, is enjoying a splendid comeback on the WTA Tour this year. After struggling in ITF and Challenger events late last year, the Swiss gave a good account of herself by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

The 28-year-old subsequently secured her ninth career title at the Abu Dhabi Open the following month, winning the 500-level event despite being ranked outside the women's top 150. She also reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells last month. The Swiss, who won the title in Charleston in 2022, is one of the favorites to reign supreme at the South Carolina event this year.

Her second-round opponent, Kenin, has struggled with form, having dropped six of her 12 tour-level matches in 2025.

While Bencic received a first-round Bye at the Charleston Open on account of her ranking of 41, the 2020 Australian Open champion didn't have the same fortune. However, the American came through her first-round outing relatively unscathed, defeating her compatriot Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round.

Belinda Bencic vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Kenin leads Bencic 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American saved three championship points to defeat the Swiss in the final of the 2019 Mallorca Open.

Belinda Bencic vs Sofia Kenin odds

Sofia Kenin prepares to return at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Kenin is a shadow of the player she used to be a few years ago, having struggled with injuries and confidence issues of late. The World No. 44 still has sublime groundstrokes from both wings and a dangerous aggressive intent that allows her to get on top of long exchanges. That said, her consistency from the baseline remains a glaring issue.

Bencic, meanwhile, also has an attacking game and likes to take the ball on the rise. The Swiss' impeccable timing and impressive racket-head speed make her a formidable opponent on any surface. Although her American opponent is likely to give her trouble during their second-round encounter in Charleston, the 17th seed is the favorable pick as she is currently in red-hot form.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

