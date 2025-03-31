Charleston Open 2025 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Caroline Dolehide vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Robin Montgomery vs Viktoriya Tomova

The clay season gets underway with the Charleston Open 2025, which will run from March 31 to April 6. Top five players Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys headline this year's field, which also features the likes of Zheng Qinwen, Emma Navarro and defending champion Danielle Collins.

The tournament is the only one across both the men's and women's tours to be played on green clay. Despite the slight difference in clay textures, players who have triumphed here have also gone on to win the French Open the same year. Serena Williams, Justine Henin and Jennifer Capriati are the three players to accomplish that this century.

All top players have received a first-round bye, so fans will have to wait to see them in action. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of exciting first-round matches to look forward to. Here are the predictions for a few of the women's singles matches set to take place on Day 1 of the Charleston Open 2025:

#1. Caroline Dolehide vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Dolehide recently lost in the qualifying rounds of the Miami Open to end the hardcourt swing on a disappointing note. She has a 6-5 record at the main draw level this year, with a quarterfinal showing at the ATX Open being her best result.

Cocciaretto wrapped up the hardcourt swing with a 4-7 record. A single quarterfinal at a WTA 250 tournament has been her only notable result this year. Both players will aim to make a smooth transition to clay after a rough time on hardcourts. This will be the first career meeting between them.

Cocciaretto has performed better on clay than hardcourts the past two years. She ended the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a combined 16 wins on clay compared to 12 on hardcourts. Dolehide, meanwhile, has seven main draw wins on clay throughout her career.

However, four of Dolehide's wins on clay have come at the Charleston Open. She knows how to adjust her game to the demands of green clay, and that could help her one up Cocciaretto in her opener here as well.

Predicted winner: Caroline Dolehide

#2. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Kyoka Okamura

Ajla Tomljanovic is making her seventh appearance at the Charleston Open.

A semifinal finish at the ATX Open has been the highlight of Tomljanovic's season thus far. She's no stranger to competing at the Charleston Open, though she has never advanced beyond the third round of the tournament.

Okamura initially lost in the qualifying rounds of the Charleston Open but found a place in the main draw as a lucky loser. This will be her fourth main draw appearance at the WTA level and her first on clay.

Tomljanovic will be the overwhelming favorite to win this match given her opponent's lack of experience at this level. The Aussie has also won at least one match in each of her previous appearances at the Charleston Open. That streak is unlikely to end against Okamura.

Predicted winner: Ajla Tomljanovic

#3. Robin Montgomery vs Viktoriya Tomova

Montgomery's record for the season stands at 4-2 for now. A semifinal showing at the ASB Classic in Auckland, her first at the WTA level, has been the highlight of her year so far. This will be her main draw debut at the Charleston Open.

Tomova has a 5-7 record for the year, with a quarterfinal finish at the Transylvania Open being her best result. She has returned to compete in Charleston for the third time.

Montgomery has won main draw matches on clay just once in her career, at last year's Madrid Open, where she made the third round. Tomova, on the other hand, went 8-8 on clay last year. Based on their results, the Bulgarian has a better shot at winning their first-round match at the Charleston Open.

Predicted winner: Viktoriya Tomova

#4. Ann Li vs Anna Blinkova

Ann Li at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Li finished as the runner-up to Elise Mertens at the Singapore Open and hasn't won a match since then. She has a 6-5 record at the main draw level this year. Blinkova has a 10-8 record for the season, with a couple of quarterfinals to her name. The two will lock horns for the first time in their career in Charleston.

Clay isn't Li's strongest suit, with only three career main draw wins under her belt on the surface. Blinkova, on the other hand, has shown that she's capable of performing well on the surface. She reached the final on clay at the Strasbourg Open 2023 and followed it up with a third-round appearance at the French Open a week later.

However, Blinkova went 2-7 on clay last year. She will still be favored to beat Li based on their past results. The Russian has also won her first-round matches in nine of her ten tournaments this year, further boosting her odds of a win.

Predicted winner: Anna Blinkova

