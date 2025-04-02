Charleston Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Emma Navarro vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: April 2, 2025

Tournament: CreditOne Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Emma Navarro vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Emma Navarro at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, fourth seed Emma Navarro will take on compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the Charleston Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Even though Navarro went 1-2 prior to the Australian Open, she managed to make the last eight at the season's first Major, losing to Iga Swiatek. It marked her third straight quarterfinal at the Majors. The Middle East swing wasn't as fruitful for her, winning only one match across the two WTA 1000 tournaments there.

Navarro brushed off that disappointment by winning her second career title and her first at the WTA 500 level at the Merida Open. Her unbeaten streak came to an end in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open with a loss to Donna Vekic. She was shown the door by Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Miami Open, losing a tight three-set contest.

Ad

Baptiste was drawn against Olivia Gadecki in the first round of the Charleston Open. The former ran circles around the latter in the opening set, claiming it comfortably courtesy of a couple of service breaks. The American surged ahead 4-2 in the second set only for her opponent to level the score. However, she nabbed the next couple of games to win the match 6-2, 6-4.

Emma Navarro vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

This will be the first meeting at the WTA level between them. However, they've crossed paths thrice at lower levels, with Navarro leading their rivalry 2-1.

Ad

Emma Navarro vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Moneyline Emma Navarro

-325 Hailey Baptiste +240

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Hailey Baptiste at the Charleston Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Navarro has blown hot and cold this year. Her inconsistency has also led to her departure from the top 10 of the WTA rankings. Furthermore, her record in Charleston isn't worth bragging about either, with a 3-5 win-loss record. She made the third round here for the first time a year ago.

Ad

The tournament is owned by Navarro's father, which could explain the underperformance given the immense expectations on her as a result. Baptiste played a solid match against Gadecki in the first round. She also scored her third career win over a top 20 player at the recently concluded Miami Open by beating Daria Kasatkina.

However, Baptiste has never beaten a top 50 player on clay in her career and has a 0-7 record against them. Even with Navarro's unreliable form this season, she should be able to one-up her countrywoman given her struggles on clay against top players.

Pick: Emma Navarro to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback