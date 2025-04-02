Charleston Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Louisa Chirico preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs Louisa Chirico

Date: April 2, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Louisa Chirico preview

Ostapenko serves at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025- Source: Getty

Eleventh seed Jelena Ostapenko will take on Louisa Chirico in the second round of the Charleston Open on Tuesday.

Ostapenko has made a decent start to the season, amassing six wins from 14 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Qatar Open. She also reached the second round of the Adelaide International but lost to Madison Keys in three sets.

The Latvian will enter Charleston following early exits in Indian Wells and Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Alexandra Eala, the Filipino youngster stunned her in the first round of the Miami Open 7-6(2), 7-5. Ostapenko is making her third appearance in Charleston this year.

Chirico reacts after a point in the National Bank Open 2024 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Louisa Chirico has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She secured title-winning runs in the ITF W75 Charlottesville and W75+ H Toronto events in 2024.

The 28-year-old entered the main draw in Charleston via the qualifiers and built her momentum by taking out Erika Andreeva in the first round 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Chirico is making her fourth appearance in Charleston this year.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Louisa Chirico head-to-head

Ostapenko leads the head-to-head against Chirico 1-0. She defeated the American in the opening round of the 2017 French Open.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Louisa Chirico odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko Louisa Chirico

Odds will be updated when available.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Louisa Chirico prediction

Ostapenko interacts with the crowd in Qatar - Day Five - Source: Getty

Apart from a runner-up finish in Doha, Ostapenko has registered modest results this year. Though she has the potential to beat any opponent on her day thanks to her potent all-around game with flat groundstrokes off both wings, Ostapenko has struggled to find consistency on tour.

Chirico, meanwhile, has yet to find her rhythm on the main tour. The American entered the qualifiers in Melbourne and Miami but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. She's been solid in Charleston so far and will hope to upset Ostapenko in the second round.

A tricky encounter will be on the cards between the duo. Ostapenko has been out of form in the last few weeks but will be the favorite to win. She will face a confident opponent in Chirico, but the Latvian's record on the clay court tips her as the favorite to go through.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in three sets.

