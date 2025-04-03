Charleston Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jessicca Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: April 3, 2025

ournament: CreditOne Charleston Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Jessica Pegula at the Charleston Open (Image Source: Getty)

Top seed Jessica Pegula will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the Charleston Open. Whoever out of the two wins, will face either defending champion Danielle Collins or 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event.

Ad

Trending

Pegula has won 21 out of 27 matches so far in the 2025 season, winning the ATX Open and reaching two finals at the Adelaide International and most recently, the Miami Open. The American entered the Charleston Open after losing to Aryna Sabalenka in Miami, and received a bye to the second round of the WTA 500 event due to her seeding.

Pegula faced Iryna Shymanovich and got off to the finest of starts by bageling the Russian in the opening set. She produced another fine performance in the second set to register a comprehensive 6-0, 6-3 win and book her place in the third round of the tournament.

Ad

Tomljanovic has won six out of 11 matches so far in the 2025 season, most notably reaching the semifinals of the ATX Open in Austin. The Aussie entered the Charleston Open after successive first-round exits in Indian Wells and Miami.

Tomljanovic faced Kyoka Okamura in the first round of the WTA 500 event and came back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 and set up a second-round clash with 16th seed Peyton Stearns. Here, the Aussie produced a dominant performance to register a 6-1, 6-4 win and book her place in the round of 16 of the Charleston Open.

Ad

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

Pegula has won both of the two's prior encounters on the WTA Tour, the most recent of which came in the semifinals of the ATX Open in Austin. The American won the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the final of the ATP 250 event, which she went on to win.

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -750 -1.5 (-225) Over 19.5 (-110) Ajla Tomljanovic +475 +1.5 (+154) Under 19.5 (-145)

Ad

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Pegula's current run of form and record against Ajla Tomljanovic on the WTA Tour makes her the outright favorite to win the match. The American won 19 out of 28 points on her first serve in her last match and served three aces while producing four double points.

Pegula has incredible defensive skills while producing powerful groundstrokes and will look to dictate the play from the start of the match. Her mentality and game reading has also enhanced over the years and this will come in very handy for her.

Ad

Tomljanovic's first-serve numbers have not been particularly good so far in Charleston, as she won 49 out of 79 points (62%), serving four aces. The Aussie has also served nine double-faults and cannot afford to have too many of those against someone of Pegula's quality.

Tomljanovic will look to be aggressive from the start of the match but she cannot afford to produce too many unforced errors and gift the American points. While the Aussie is no slouch, it is difficult to see Pegula lose gven her current run of form.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback