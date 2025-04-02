Charleston Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Iryna Shymanovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Iryna Shymanovich

Date: April 2, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Iryna Shymanovich preview

In Picture: Jessica Pegula (Getty)

Top seed Jessica Pegula will begin her 2025 Charleston Open campaign by taking on Belarusian qualifier Iryna Shymanovich in the second round. Pegula has been in fine form in 2025, winning 20 of her 26 matches and reaching three finals on the Tour. She started the season by reaching the final of the Adelaide International, where she lost 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 to Madison Keys.

Pegula won her only title of the season at the ATX Open, where she had a dominant run, finishing with a 7-5, 6-2 win over McCartney Kessler in the final. In her last event at the Miami Open, Pegula put together another impressive performance, reaching the final with wins over Anna Kalinskaya, Marta Kostyuk, Emma Raducanu, and Alexandra Eala.

However, in the summit clash, Pegula lost 5-7, 2-6 against Aryna Sabalenka, making it three hardcourt finals in a row she has lost against the Belarusian. She got a bye in the opening round at Charleston, being the top seed.

Iryna Shymanovich, meanwhile, has mostly played on the ITF Tour this year, with Charleston being her first WTA Tour-level event. She reached the final of a claycourt event at Vacaria, losing 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 against Aurora Zantedeschi.

At Charleston, Shymanovich began her campaign with a 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 win over Lyudmila Kichenok and a 7-6 (6), 6-4 triumph over Elvina Kalieva in the qualifiers. In the main draw, she secured a 7-6 (8), 6-4 win over Heather Watson in the first round.

Jessica Pegula vs Iryna Shymanovich head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Jessica Pegula vs Iryna Shymanovich odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -1600 TBD TBD Iryna Shymanovich +725 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Iryna Shymanovich prediction

Pegula has yet to win a claycourt title in her career, with her 61 percent win rate being the lowest across the three surfaces. Pegula's only claycourt final came at the 2022 Madrid Open, where she lost 5-7, 6-0, 2-6 against Ons Jabeur.

Meanwhile, Shymanovich has no notable performance on the WTA Tour yet. But she has reached 12 claycourt finals on the ITF Tour, winning eight titles.

This will be Pegula's first claycourt match in 2025, whereas Shymanovich has played eight matches on the surface. However, being the top seed, the American is expected to win the match and advance to the next round.

Pick- Pegula to win in straight sets

