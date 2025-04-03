Charleston Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Madison Keys vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: April 3, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Madison Keys vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Keys plays a running forehand in the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Second seed Madison Keys will take on Anna Kalinskaya in the third round of the Charleston Open.

Keys had made an amazing start to the season by amassing 20 wins from 23 matches, including title-winning runs in the Australian Open and the Adelaide International. She also reached the semifinal in Indian Wells but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The American entered Charleston on the back of a third round exit in Miami. She started her campaign with a confident win over Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-6(4). Keys is making her 11th appearance in Charleston this year.

Kalinskaya in action at the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Anna Kalinskaya, meanwhile, has made a cautious start to the season by garnering five wins from 12 matches, including a semifinal run in the Singapore Open. She also reached the third round of the Miami Open but lost to Jessica Pegula in three sets.

The Russian started her campaign in Charleston win a solid win against Caty Mcnally. She outfoxed the American in one hour and 15 minutes 6-1, 6-4. Kalinskaya is making her second appearance in Charleston this year.

Madison Keys vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Keys leads the head-to-head against Kalinskaya 1-0. She defeated the Russian in the 2022 French Open.

Madison Keys vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -300 -1

5 (-120) Over 20.5 (-125) Anna Kalinskaya +225 +1.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-115)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Madison Keys vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Keys in action at the Credit One Charleston Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Keys has finally opened her account at the Majors this year. She's made the right adjustments to her game and is in amazing rhythm at the moment. Fatigue could be a factor for the American at times but she she is still a significant threat on the court.

Anna Kalinskaya, is starting to build momentum after a slow start to the season. She was forced to miss the Australian Open and will be hoping to do well on clay. The Russian has a sharp all around game with flat groundstrokes off both wings.

An entertaining encounter will be on the cards in Charleston. Both players will be eager to make the quarterfinal but Keys is a slight favorite to come out on top. The second seed should be able to find her range a solve this riddle in the third round.

Pick: Keys to win in three sets.

