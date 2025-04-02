Charleston Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Peyton Stearns vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: April 2, 2025

Tournament: Credit One Charleston Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Peyton Stearns vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Peyton Stearns prepares to hit a forehand | Image Source: Getty

16th-seeded Peyton Stearns will face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round of the 2025 Charleston Open on Wednesday (April 2).

Stearns started her 2025 season in a respectable fashion, winning seven of her first 13 matches (qualifying matches included). However, the American suffered from illness following her Dubai Tennis Championships campaign, which derailed her momentum going into the Sunshine Double.

The World No. 43 has dropped four of her last five matches but will be eager for a reversal of fortune in Charleston this week. Tomljanovic, meanwhile, suffered from uterine fibroids in 2023 that put her out of action and led to a freefall in the WTA rankings.

The 31-year-old has made plenty of amends since then, winning the WTA 125 tournament in Hong Kong against all odds last October before following up on it with a semifinal result at this year's ATX Open. Ranked 87th, she came from a set down to beat Japanese lucky loser Kyoka Okamura 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round earlier on Monday (March 31).

Peyton Stearns vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

Stearns and Tomljanovic have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Peyton Stearns vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under)

Ajla Tomljanovic +185 -1.5 (+350) Over 20.5 (-130) Peyton Stearns -235 +1.5 (-650) Under 20.5 (-110)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Peyton Stearns vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Ajla Tomljanovic hits a forehand in Miami | Image Source: Getty

Stearns has one of the biggest forehands on the WTA Tour, which has allowed the 23-year-old to make some big strides lately. The American has a very short takeback and quick racket-head speed, giving her opponents very little time to read her motion and track down her shots. That said, her flat groundstrokes will be somewhat neutralized on the claycourts in Charleston.

Tomljanovic, meanwhile, is nearly not as aggressive from the baseline as her younger opponent. The former World No. 32 does have impressive shot tolerance that helps her trade blows with virtually any opponent from the back of the court. She also possesses an accurate first serve, meaning Stearns will likely have to be on her feet on return.

While the Aussie is certainly a dangerous customer, she does lack aptitude for clay. In that regard, the 16th seed should get through this match-up unscathed, provided she is at the top of her physical conditioning.

Pick: Stearns to win in straight sets.

