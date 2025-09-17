Chengdu Open 2025 Qualifying: Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikolai Budkov Kjær preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikolai Budkov Kjær
Date: September 17, 2025
Tournament: Chengdu Open
Round: Qualifying (Final)
Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center, Chengdu, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,190,210
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikolai Budkov Kjær preview
Second seed Mackenzie McDonald will take on Nikolai Budkov Kjær in the final round of qualifying of the Chengdu Open 2025.
McDonald started the season ranked No. 131 and has since worked his way back into the top 100. However, he hasn't done much at the ATP level other than reaching the second round of four tournaments, including the Indian Wells Masters and the Canadian Open.
McDonald did finish as the runner-up San Diego Challenger, and made the semifinals of another Challenger tournament. He commenced his Chengdu Open campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 against James McCabe in the first round of qualifying.
Budkov Kjær won the boys' singles title at last year's Wimbledon, and attained the top ranking as well. He's now transitioning to the big leagues. He has won three titles at the Challenger level this year as of now. He also made his ATP debut at the Swedish Open after qualifying for the same.
Budkov Kjær beat Thiago Monteiro in the first round to make a winning debut on the ATP Tour as well. He was shown the door by Sebastian Baez in the next round. He beat eighth seed Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Chengdu Open qualifiers to move within striking distance of the main draw.
Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikolai Budkov Kjær head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikolai Budkov Kjær odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikolai Budkov Kjær prediction
Budkov Kjær has posted a 39-21 record for the season across all levels. The 19-year-old has made tremendous progress this year, improving his ranking from No. 518 to No. 158 so far. He's now on the verge of qualifying for his second tournament at the ATP level. He didn't face a single break point in the previous round against Hanfmann.
McDonald has compiled a 26-22 record for the year across all levels. He faced six break points in the previous round against McCabe but erased all of them. While he has outperformed Budkov Kjær on the ATP Tour, registering nine wins compared to the teenager's three, the latter has tallied more wins overall.
Budkov Kjær also has a 20-14 record against players ranked higher than him this season. The youngster does have the tools to script an upset, especially since McDonald's form has taken a beating from a couple of years ago, when he was ranked in the top 50. The American's experience does give him an edge, though he's not the overwhelming favorite despite his accomplishments.
Pick: Nikolai Budkov Kjær to win in three sets.