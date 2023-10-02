China Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Alexander Zverev.

Tournament: China Open 2023.

Date: October 3, 2023.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $3,633,875.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2023 China Open

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will square off against eighth seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2023 China Open on Tuesday (October 3) to book a spot in the final.

Medvedev entered the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing coming on the back of a runner-up finish at the 2023 US Open. He began his campaign on a strong note, defeating Tommy Paul in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, in the opener.

The World No. 3 maintained his form in the next match against Alex de Minaur, overcoming the Aussie in straight sets as well despite a difficult first set, with an ultimate scoreline of 7-6(3), 6-3.

Medvedev then faced a tough opponent in Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals, who gave him a hard time with his aggressive game.

However, the Russian ace managed to beat Humbert eventually in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, in a two-hour and six-minute encounter. It was also his 58th victory of the season.

Alexander Zverev pictured at the 2023 China Open

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev entered the 2023 China Open after winning the Chengdu Open title. He began his campaign in Beijing with a hard-fought three-set victory over Diego Schwartzman, 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-4.

Zverev's next opponent was Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Although the German lost the first set, he made an incredible comeback in the next two sets and won the match with a score of 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1.

The World No. 10 then faced Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals and had to play another three-set thriller, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3, to outwit the Chilean and reach the semifinals in Beijing.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have played against each other 16 times with Medvedev holding a 9-7 head-to-head advantage. Their most recent meeting was at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, where the German defeated the Russian in three sets, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2023 China Open

Medvedev will enter the match as the heavy favorite given his current form. However, Zverev is a formidable contender who should not be underestimated.

Medvedev has a unique playing style with a strong defense from the baseline that can disrupt his opponent's positioning on the court. His most powerful weapon is his backhand, and he also has an unconventional forehand.

The Russian is an excellent hard-court player with 18 of his 20 career titles coming into the surface, including a Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2021. The other three Major finals he reached were also on hardcourts, in the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open and the 2023 US Open.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev is an aggressive baseliner who relies on his power to keep the ball deep, putting pressure on his opponents. His game centers around his strong, flat serves and a forceful backhand. His forehand tends to have a bit more topspin, which could potentially trouble the Russian.

The German also has a strong track record on hardcourts, where he has won 14 of his 21 career titles. Most notably, he reached the final of the 2020 US Open but could not win the trophy despite turning heads with his surface brilliance.

While both players can give each other a run for their money when at their best, it is Daniil Medvedev who has a slight advantage over Alexander Zverev in terms of his performance throughout the season and the 2023 China Open so far.

Medvedev has only dropped a set in one match at the Beijing event, whereas Zverev has dropped sets in all his three previous matches. The German's limited net play might work against him when facing an opponent like the Russian, who is likely to exploit this weakness.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.