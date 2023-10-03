China Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Magda Linette

Tournament: China Open 2023

Date: Wedensday, October 4

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $8,127,389

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Madga Linette preview

Swiatek is through to the third round.

Second seed Iga Swiatek continues her campaign at the China Open when she takes on the unseeded Magda Linette in an all-Polish showdown for a place in the quarterfinals.

Former World No. 1 Swiatek was close to her clinical self, conceding only five games to beat Varvara Gracheva in the second round. The Pole opened up a 4-1 lead with a double break before her opponent won two straight games.

However, Swiatek reasserted her ascendancy in the contest - reeling off the next two games to take the opener. The second set was all Swiatek, who survived a five-deuce game at the start, to drop just one game before sealing her passage to the next round.

The Pole is now 59-11 on the season and 2-0 at Beijing on her tournament debut as she moves to within three wins of her sixth title in 2023. Earlier this week, Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round, also in straight sets.

Meanwhile, the 25th-ranked Linette had a more comfortable outing than Swiatek in her second-round clash in the Chinese capital. Linette led 3-1 when her opponent Jennifer Brady retired due to injury.

The 31-year-old is now 27-22 in 2023 as she looks for her third career singles title this week. Linette had opened her Beijing campaign with an upset three-set win over 14th seed Victoria Azarenka.

Iga Swiatek vs Magda Linette head-to-head

The two Poles haven't met on tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Magda Linette odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Magda Linette

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Magda Linette prediction

Linette is into the third round.

Both Swiatek and Linette are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Swiatek is one of the hardest hitters on the WTA Tour and is an elite mover. Linette, meanwhile, has more modest attributes than her younger compatriot.

Switek also takes the edge because of her superior pedigree, consistency and big-game pedigree. Although the reigning Roland Garros champion has struggled on serve this week, she should have enough in her arsenal to overcome Linette.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets