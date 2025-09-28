China Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alex de Minaur vs (7) Jakub Mensik

Date: September 29, 2025

Tournament: 2025 China Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $4,016,050

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex de Minaur vs Jakub Mensik preview

Alex de Minaur at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

De Minaur comes into the China Open ranked No. 8 with a strong 44-17 record in 2025. His season has been marked by consistent deep runs, starting with a final in Rotterdam and solid results on clay, though a title eluded him until the US hard-court swing.

There, he captured the ATP 500 crown in Washington and reached the US Open quarterfinals, showcasing his growing stature on tour. Now in Beijing, he has already picked up two more wins and looks to extend his form.

Mensik, ranked No. 19 with a 31-18 record, has enjoyed a breakthrough year highlighted by his surprise Masters 1000 title in Miami. While consistency has carried him, his form has dipped lately with a 4-4 record since Wimbledon, and China offers a chance to reset.

Alex de Minaur vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

De Minaur and Mensik are set to meet in the China Open quarterfinals, marking their fourth career clash on the ATP Tour. De Minaur holds a dominant 3-0 head-to-head lead, all on indoor hard courts.

Their first meeting came in Vienna in 2024, where the Australian prevailed 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4. In 2025, De Minaur beat Mensik first in Rotterdam with a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline, and more recently at the Laver Cup, cruising 6-3, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur -235 -3.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-150) Jakub Mensik +180 +3.5 (-135) Under 21.5 (+105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alex de Minaur vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Jakub Mensik at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

De Minaur has carried solid form into the China Open following mixed results in the Davis Cup earlier this month, where he split his two singles matches for Australia.

Since then, he has looked sharp in Beijing. The Australian eased past Bu Yunchaokete 6-4, 6-0 in his opener and then battled past Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(2) in a tight second-round clash.

Meanwhile, Mensik also faced a similar story in the Davis Cup, where he won against Frances Tiafoe but was defeated by Taylor Fritz. In Beijing, at the China Open, he got the better of Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 6-4, before battling past Arthur Cazaux 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Both players come into this clash with similar recent form, but looking at a longer timeline, De Minaur has clearly been the more consistent performer. Still, seventh seed Mensik cannot be counted out against the third seed. A long, hard-fought battle is expected, but the Aussie is favored to edge through.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets

