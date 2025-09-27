China Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs (25) Leylah Fernandez

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: 2025 China Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Leylah Fernandez preview

In Picture: Gauff in action (Getty)

Second seed and defending champion Coco Gauff will face 25th seed Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the 2025 China Open.

Gauff has won 39 of the 52 matches she has played in 2025, with the majority of her success coming on the clay as she has had runner-up finishes at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, and won her second Major title at the French Open, along with also clinching the United Cup title for the USA earlier this year.

Gauff has won 21 of her 29 matches on the hard courts this season, with her best outings on the surface being quarterfinal finishes at the Australian Open and at the Cincinnati Open, losing against the likes of Paula Badosa and Jasmine Paolini, respectively. She began her campaign at the China Open with a bye in the first round, after which she won 6-4, 6-0 against Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round.

Leylah Fernandez has a 25-21 win-loss record in 2025, winning her only title on the hard courts of Washington D.C., where she won against Anna Kalinskaya in the final and also reached the hard court quarterfinal at the Abu Dhabi Open, losing against Ashlyn Krueger.

Fernandez had multiple third-round finishes on hard courts, including at the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Miami Open, and at the US Open, losing against top-quality players like Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, and Aryna Sabalenka, with the Canadian beginning her China Open campaign with a first-round bye, after which she won 6-2, 6-0 against Maria Sakkari in the second round.

Coco Gauff vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Gauff has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Fernandez, winning 6-4, 6-2 against the Canadian the last time they played at this year's Australian Open.

Coco Gauff vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -325 -1.5 (-125) Over 20.5 (-125) Leylah Fernandez +240 +1.5 (-115) Under 20.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Gauff has a 70 percent win rate on hard courts, winning eight titles from eight finals, the last of which came at the WTA Finals last year, where she beat Zheng Qinwen in the final.

Fernandez has a 60 percent win rate, winning four titles from six finals on hard courts in her career, the last of which was at the Citi DC Open this year, with the other titles being at the Hong Kong Open in 2023, and at the Monterrey Open in 2021 and 2022.

A favorable head-to-head and the fact that she is the defending champion make Gauff the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Gauff to win in straight sets

