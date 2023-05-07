Last year was quite sad for tennis fans as two of the all-time greats, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, announced their retirements. Consequently, just like the fans, four-time Wimbledon Champion Chris Evert also misses them.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams' tennis careers were nothing less than stellar. They hold an astounding number of 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them, and were unstoppable during the 2000s.

The Swiss Maestro dominated the Wimbledon Championships from 2003 to 2009, missing out on the title only once in 2008. On the other side, Williams' triumphed in the grass-court major a massive seven times in her professional tennis career.

However, 2022 was counted as their last year as a tennis professional. The Swiss Maestro was suffering from recurring knee issues while Williams retired following her desire to expand her family with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Recently, the official Twitter account of the Wimbledon Championships shared a picture of Roger Federer and Serena Williams from the Met Gala with the caption:

"Just the 15 Wimbledon singles titles hanging out at the #MetGala"

The picture was originally uploaded by the Swiss Maestro on his Instagram handle, where the two tennis icons were standing together. Seeing the picture, 18-time singles Grand Slam winner Chris Evert couldn't hold herself back as she retweeted with the caption:

"Missing them…"

Federer also uploaded some stills with Patrick Mahomes and Pier Paolo Piccioli from the Met Gala. Fans on Twitter also got emotional as they saw the image of their sporting idols.

Chris Evert comes in support of Prince Harry

Tennis Icon Chris Evert has shown support for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, amid severe criticism. Prince Harry is getting heavily criticized for his decision to part ways with the royal family and leave England.

Recently, investigative journalist Brian Krassenstein took to Twitter and questioned the massive hate the Americans are giving to Prince Harry. He also added a few questions at the end, so the readers could answer them too. Following that, Krassenstein's post fueled a debate on social media.

"Walk in his shoes…. Judgment is toxic. I’ve always felt for him, and rooted for him. I still do…," Evert retweeted.

Also, when Prince Harry attended his father's coronation, King Charles III, he was utterly sidelined. He also walked in alone, without any family members with him. He sat in the third row at the ceremony, two rows behind his brother, Prince Williams, alongside his controversial uncle, Prince Andrew, who was ousted by the royal family over sexual abuse.

