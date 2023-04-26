Chris Evert concurs with Ronnie O'Sullivan that Novak Djokovic is at the height of the best athletes in any sport

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently concurred with snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan that World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is at the pinnacle of the best athletes in any sport.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, widely regarded as the world's best snooker player, recently told the Spanish daily Marca that while he admires Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, he considers Novak Djokovic to be the "king" of all. He added that every athlete looks up to the Serb for inspiration and that he is one of the best athletes in any sport.

"Yes, it's phenomenal. I love tennis and I love watching his career. I love watching Federer and Nadal, the three greatest players of all time, but Novak seems to me to be the king of them all. He's doing amazing things on a tennis court. He is simply a champion of champions," he said.

"Everyone, whether you play football or golf, tennis or hockey player, no matter what sport you play, everyone looks at Djokovic. He is at the height of the best athletes in any sport, with what he has achieved in tennis and what he continues to achieve. He's a phenomenal player," O'Sullivan added.

18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert reacted to O'Sullivan's comments on Twitter and agreed with the Brit. She wrote:

"Yes...."

"Whether he plays a full schedule or a three-quarter schedule, he is still number one in everybody's minds" - Chris Evert on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Three

Chris Evert told Eurosport last month that whenever Novak Djokovic enters a tournament, he is the favorite to win the title. She went on to say that regardless of whether he plays a full schedule or not, the Serb will always be considered the World No. 1 player in everyone's eyes, referring to his COVID-19 vaccination saga.

"It is an open field if Novak is not playing in the tournament. If he is playing in the tournament, he is always going to be the favourite. So even though he is not playing a full schedule because he can't because of the vaccination, I think in everybody's minds it really doesn't matter," Evert said.

"He is still the No. 1 in the world. Whether he plays a full schedule or a three-quarter schedule, he is still number one in everybody's minds," she added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has withdrawn from the ongoing Madrid Masters, following his arch-rival Rafael Nadal's withdrawal due to injury. However, he is expected to compete in the 2023 French Open.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes