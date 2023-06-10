Chris Evert and Yannick Noah to present French Open 2023 trophies

Chris Evert and Yannick Noah, both former French Open champions, will have the honor of presenting the trophies to the women's and men's winners of the 2023 tournament.

Evert, the seven-time French Open singles champion, will present the women's trophy on Saturday, June 10. She will crown either Iga Swiatek of Poland or Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

The now 68-year-old American won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, lifting the trophy at Roland Garros in 1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, and 1986. Evert's last professional match was a 6–3, 6–2 win over Conchita Martinez of Spain in the final of the 1989 Fed Cup.

Yannick Noah, the 1983 French Open champion, will present the men's trophy on Sunday to the winner of the final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Casper Ruud of Norway.

The now 63-year-old won Roland Garros in 1983 and remains the last Frenchman to win the title in Paris. Noah's last professional match came at the 1996 Marseille Open, where he lost to his compatriot Guy Forget, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6. He also won Roland Garros in the doubles category in 1984, a year after his singles title.

Chris Evert's Grand Slam finals record equaled by Novak Djokovic at French Open 2023

Chris Evert at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore

Chris Evert's all-time record of 34 Grand Slam finals has been equaled by Novak Djokovic, who reached the tally at the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, to reach his seventh French Open final on Friday, June 9. Novak Djokovic didn't put much thought into the feat when he was asked about it during the semifinals post-match press conference.

"As far as all the records that are on the line, again, it's flattering, it's great, but, you know, I need to win, you know, in order to make sure to be on that list," Djokovic said.

"So I know what I need to do. With my team, we are still locked in. It's great, but we are already thinking about the next opponents, and hopefully get a title," he added.

The 36-year-old has long passed stars like Serena Williams (33), Martina Hingis (32), Roger Federer (31), and Rafael Nadal (30) behind him in the Grand Slam finals category.

Compared to Evert, Djokovic has 22 Grand Slam singles titles, with a chance to get to 23 on Sunday, while the American on 18 trophies in her 34 attempts.

