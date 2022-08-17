Cincinnati 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Tournament: Western & Southern Open
Round: Second round (Round of 32)
Venue: Cincinnati, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize money: $6,280,880.
Match Timing: Approx 12: 30 am local time, 4: 30 pm GMT, 10 pm IST.
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | Canada - TSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot
Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview
10th seed Jannik Sinner will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday.
Sinner has won 37 out of 47 matches so far this season, winning the Croatia Open Umag by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Miami Masters, Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.
After losing to Pablo Carreno Busta in the last 16 of the Canadian Open, the Italian entered the Western & Southern Open as the 10th seed and booked his place in the second round after surviving a scare from Thanasi Kokkinakis. He came back from a set down to beat the Aussie 6-7(9), 6-4, 7-6(6).
Kecmanovic has won 30 out of 47 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. He also reached the last 16 of the Australian Open, where he lost to Gael Monfils.
The Serb suffered an opening-round exit at the Canadian Open, losing 6-1, 7-5 to Botic van de Zandschulp. After this, he entered the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and sealed his place in the second round by beating Canadian Open champion Pablo Carreno Busta 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).
Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head
Sinner currently leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Kecmanovic. The two first locked horns in the semifinals of the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2019 with the former winning 2-4, 4-1, 4-2, 4-2. Sinner then beat Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Melbourne Summer Set 1.
The winner of the match will face either seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alex de Minaur in the last 16 of the Western & Southern Open.
Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction
Sinner will enter the match as the favorite to win but Kecmanovic has produced some really good performances this season and should not be written off.
The Italian will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and could try to mix his powerful groundstrokes with slices and drop shots. Sinner also has the ability to grind out a win from tough situations due to his on-court composure.
Kecmanovic has won 15 out of 21 matches on hardcourts this season and produced some good performances in Indian Wells and Miami. The Serb has a strong serve but is also susceptible to double faults, having served seven of those in his previous match.
He has become a lot more aggressive these days and is capable of giving Sinner a stern fight. He will have to be at his absolute best to stand chance of beating the Italian. In the end, however, Sinner should be able to get the better of Kecmanovic and move to the last 16 in Cincinnati.
Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.