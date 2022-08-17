Cincinnati 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Match Timing: Approx 12: 30 am local time, 4: 30 pm GMT, 10 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | Canada - TSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot

Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Jannik Sinner has won 37 matches so far this season

10th seed Jannik Sinner will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday.

Sinner has won 37 out of 47 matches so far this season, winning the Croatia Open Umag by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Miami Masters, Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

After losing to Pablo Carreno Busta in the last 16 of the Canadian Open, the Italian entered the Western & Southern Open as the 10th seed and booked his place in the second round after surviving a scare from Thanasi Kokkinakis. He came back from a set down to beat the Aussie 6-7(9), 6-4, 7-6(6).

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis SINNER comes through against Kokkinakis!



In one of the clashes of the day in Cincinnati, the Italian rocket launcher wins 6-7⁹ 6-4 7-6⁶ in 3h15 against the powerfull Australian. SINNER comes through against Kokkinakis!In one of the clashes of the day in Cincinnati, the Italian rocket launcher wins 6-7⁹ 6-4 7-6⁶ in 3h15 against the powerfull Australian. https://t.co/pztG6qPMFU

Kecmanovic has won 30 out of 47 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. He also reached the last 16 of the Australian Open, where he lost to Gael Monfils.

The Serb suffered an opening-round exit at the Canadian Open, losing 6-1, 7-5 to Botic van de Zandschulp. After this, he entered the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and sealed his place in the second round by beating Canadian Open champion Pablo Carreno Busta 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Oh Miomir, What a Comeback!



It looked like Miomir Kecmanovic was about to become Pablo Carreño Busta's 7th straight match win.



But, the Serbian turns the tables aaaaall the way around on last week's Montreal champion, rallying for the 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) win.



Next: Jannik Sinner Oh Miomir, What a Comeback!It looked like Miomir Kecmanovic was about to become Pablo Carreño Busta's 7th straight match win.But, the Serbian turns the tables aaaaall the way around on last week's Montreal champion, rallying for the 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) win.Next: Jannik Sinner https://t.co/B755CoIzra

Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Sinner currently leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Kecmanovic. The two first locked horns in the semifinals of the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2019 with the former winning 2-4, 4-1, 4-2, 4-2. Sinner then beat Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Melbourne Summer Set 1.

The winner of the match will face either seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alex de Minaur in the last 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jannik Sinner -225 -3.5 (+100) Over 22.5 (+100) Miomir Kecmanovic +175 +3.5 (-138) Under 22.5 (-130)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the favorite to win but Kecmanovic has produced some really good performances this season and should not be written off.

The Italian will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and could try to mix his powerful groundstrokes with slices and drop shots. Sinner also has the ability to grind out a win from tough situations due to his on-court composure.

Kecmanovic has won 15 out of 21 matches on hardcourts this season and produced some good performances in Indian Wells and Miami. The Serb has a strong serve but is also susceptible to double faults, having served seven of those in his previous match.

He has become a lot more aggressive these days and is capable of giving Sinner a stern fight. He will have to be at his absolute best to stand chance of beating the Italian. In the end, however, Sinner should be able to get the better of Kecmanovic and move to the last 16 in Cincinnati.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh