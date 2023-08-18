Match details

Fixture: (16) Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: August 18, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Alexander Zverev will face France's Adrian Mannarino for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Zverev has been playing some great tennis lately. After a season filled with middling results, the German finally struck a rich vein of form at the 500-level event in Hamburg last month. He did not drop a single set en route to winning the title in his home country, beating experienced claycourter Laslo Djere in the final.

Although the 26-year-old got routed by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in their Round-of-32 match in Toronto, he has regrouped in Cincinnati to reach the quarterfinals.

The 2021 Cincinnati champion's best levels came against familiar foe Daniil Medvedev earlier on Thursday (18 August). The German and the Russian slogged against each other for two hours and 32 minutes in a match that included excruciatingly long rallies.

In the end, Zverev was able to seal a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory with his big first serve to advance to the last eight.

His next opponent, Adrian Mannarino, has had a good 2023 ATP tour season in comparison. The Frenchman won a title at the 250-level event in Newport two months ago and has accumulated a solid 28-18 win-loss record in tour matches.

Mannarino has been in some form this week as well, beating the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Mackenzie McDonald (by retirement) and Richard Gasquet to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -500 +1.5 (-1400) Over 21.5 (-120) Adrian Mannarino +333 -1.5 (+600) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Zverev has never lost to Mannarino and currently leads the Frenchman by a margin of 7-0 in the head-to-head record. Their most recent match took place at the 2022 Montpellier Open, where Zverev defeated Mannarino for the loss of one game.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Alexander Zverev had struggled for form ever since injuring his ankle during his 2022 Roland Garros semifinal encounter against Rafael Nadal. However, he is finally close to replicating the form which saw him win the 2021 Olympics and the 2021 ATP Finals.

Adrian Mannarino hits a backhand

The German has been one of the best tennis players on the ATP tour since announcing himself to the elite table in 2017, thanks to his high-margin groundstrokes and a reliable first serve.

Zverev's backhand, in particular, has been regarded as one of the best double-handers in the men's game. With great maneuverability and racket head control, the German is capable of changing shot direction at a whim.

Mannarino has very underpowered shots relative to Zverev, with his only saving grace being his finesse play. The Frenchman will have to depend on his tactical play and manipulation of pace against his younger opponent.

Having said that, the German seems to be playing well enough to get on top of the proceedings against the French veteran.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.