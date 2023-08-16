Cincinnati 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: August 16

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan preview

Canadian Open champion Jessica Pegula will look to continue her winning run at the 2023 Western & Southern Open with an opening encounter against Martina Trevisan.

Pegula, who is the third seed at this year's tournament, took out the likes of Liudmila Samsonova, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff en route to the second WTA 1000 title of her career.

The run saw the American improve her season's win-loss record to an impressive 42-13. She will be keen to build on the momentum at the final tournament heading into the US Open.

Trevisan has already won three matches this week.

Trevisan, meanwhile, will also come into the contest riding high on confidence. The Italian has already won three matches in Cincinnati, having taken out Hsieh Su-wei and Taylor Townsend in the qualification rounds. She then went on to score a win over Bernada Pera to book her meeting against Pegula.

The run comes after Trevisan's solid showing in Hamburg, where she made the quarterfinals. Given that her overall win-loss for the season stands at a poor 16-18, the recent wins would have filled the Italian with some much-needed confidence.

Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

Pegula leads Trevisan in their current head-to-head by a 2-0 margin. Both of their meetings came this year, with Pegula taking one of them in straight sets and the other in a topsy-turvy three-setter.

Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan odds

Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Pegula is on a five-match win streak.

The second-round encounter will pit Jessica Pegula's aggressive flat hitting against Martina Trevisan's defensive prowess.

The quick court conditions in Cincinnati will play more to the liking of Pegula, who likes to stay low and keep the points short. She will step out looking to dictate pace from the baseline, but will still need to be wary of her opponent's dogged game.

For Trevisan, the adjustment will be much harder as she employs heavier groundstrokes better suited for the slower clay courts. The Italian is also up against a confident opponent who has won her last five matches — two of which were against top-10 opponents.

The Italian may trouble Pegula by extending rallies, but once Pegula finds her rhythm, she should be able to sail through.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets