Cincinnati 2023: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Novak Djokovic-Daniil Medvedev SF| Western & Southern Open

The men's draw for the Western & Southern Open 2023 has been released, and we are in for a week of exciting tennis action in Cincinnati.

Novak Djokovic is back at the Masters 1000 event for the first time since 2020, and fans will be eager to see the Serb in action.

Borna Coric won the tournament in 2022, but defending the title will no doubt be very difficult, given the presence of players like Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner, among others.

On that note, let's take a look at how the men's singles draw at the Western & Southern Open could unfold.

First Quarter: Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Frances Tiafoe to challenge for QF spots

Carlos Alcaraz will be a heavy favorite to win the Western & Southern Open

Seeded Players: (1) Carlos Alcaraz, (5) Casper Ruud, (10) Frances Tiafoe, (14) Tommy Paul

Predicted Quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud

Dark Horse: Stan Wawrinka

Analysis: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will start his campaign in Cincinnati against either John Isner or a qualifier. The Spaniard should have little trouble reaching the third round, where he will most likely face Tommy Paul.

Alcaraz should be able to get the better of the American and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open.

The other side of this quarter has fifth seed Casper Ruud and 10th seed Frances Tiafoe. Stan Wawrinka is also present, and given some of his performances this season, it won't be a surprise if he is able to make it to the third round. However, there's a good chance it will come down to Ruud and Tiafoe for the quarterfinal spot.

The Norwegian hasn't had the best of seasons so far, but he has had some good performances on hard courts and should be able to make it to the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz def. Casper Ruud

Second Quarter: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev could lock horns in QF

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the fourth seed at the Western & Southern Open

Seeded Players: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (7) Andrey Rublev, (11) Karen Khachanov, (15) Borna Coric

Expected Quarterfinal: Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz

Dark Horse: Andy Murray

Analysis: Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is present on this side of the draw, and he'll have to go through the likes of Ben Shelton or Christopher Eubanks in order to reach the third round. If the Greek manages to qualify, his potential opponents include defending champion Borna Coric, Sebastian Korda and Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz put up a tough fight against Carlos Alcaraz in Toronto, and there is a fair chance of the Pole not just reaching the Round of 16 but also beating Tsitsipas to book his place in the quarterfinals.

The other side of this quarter has the likes of Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray and Karen Khachanov, who will play in his first tournament since the French Open. While the likes of Emil Ruusuvuori and Nicolas Jarry are capable of doing well at their best, the quarterfinal spot will most likely be secured by one of the aforementioned trio.

Rublev will be keen to bounce back following a disappointing exit in Toronto, and there is a good chance he could make it to the last eight of the Western & Southern Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Andrey Rublev def. Hubert Hurkacz

Third quarter: Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev make for interesting draw

Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon 2023

Seeded Players: (3) Daniil Medvedev, (6) Holger Rune, (12) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (16) Alexander Zverev

Expected Quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Holger Rune

Dark Horse: Matteo Berrettini

Analysis: This quarter has 2019 champion and third seed Daniil Medvedev, who will be looking to have a good run following his quarterfinal exit at the Canadian Open. The Russian should not have much of a problem in reaching the third round, where he will most likely take on 16th seed Alexander Zverev, although the likes of Grigor Dimitrov or Lorenzo Musetti should not be written off.

Medvedev has beaten Zverev a few times already in 2023, and he should be able to come out on top in Cincinnati if the two face off, considering his quality on hard courts.

Sixth seed Holger Rune is on the other side of the quarter, and he will face either Mackenzie McDonald or Yannick Hanfmann in the second round. The Dane should be able to reach the fourth round, where his potential opponents include Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rune should be able to come out on top against either of the two and reach the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Daniil Medvedev def. Holger Rune

#4. Novak Djokovic will aim to win third title in Cincinnati

Novak Djokovic is seeded second at the Western & Southern Open

Seeded Players: (2) Novak Djokovic, (8) Jannik Sinner, (9) Taylor Fritz, (13) Cameron Norrie

Expected Quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

Dark Horse: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Analysis: Novak Djokovic is back in Cincinnati for the first time since 2020 and will be a heavy favorite to win. The Serb will most likely face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round and is bound to face a tough fight from the Spaniard.

However, he should be able to reach the third round of the Western & Southern Open, where the draw doesn't get any easier for him, as his potential opponents include Alex de Minaur, Cameron Norrie and Gael Monfils.

The other side of this draw has Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner, who will most likely compete for the quarterfinal spot. Both players have produced some good tennis so far this season, but it's hard to see Sinner lose to the American, given his recent run of form.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

Semifinal predictions

Carlos Alcaraz def. Andrey Rublev

Daniil Medvedev def. Novak Djokovic

Final

Daniil Medvedev def. Carlos Alcaraz

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis