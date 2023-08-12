Cincinnati Open 2023: Cameron Norrie vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: (13) Cameron Norrie vs Gael Monfils

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Date: August 13, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Cameron Norrie vs Gael Monfils preview

Norrie opens his Cincinnati campaign on Sunday.

Thirteenth seed Cameron Norrie will get his Cincinnati Open campaign up and running against French veteran Gael Monfils.

World No. 13 Norrie is coming off a surprise opening-round loss to Alex de Minaur in the ongoing Canadian Open to drop to 32-15 on the season. That made it three losses on the spin for the left-hander, who also stumbled in the opening round in Los Cabos after making the Wimbledon second round.

Norrie, though, is having a good season overall despite the recent blip in form. The 27-year-old made the Auckland and Buenos Aires finals at the start of the year before winning the Rio de Janeiro title.

After making the Indian Wells quarterfinals, Norrie made the last four in Lyon and the quarterfinal at Queen's. He has a 4-3 record at Cincinnati, with all four wins coming during his semifinal run last year.

Meanwhile, the 276th-ranked Monfils - back from a long injury layoff - has been one of the feel-good stories on tour. After winning only one of his first six matches in 2023, the 36-year-old made the fourth round at Washington DC before making the quarterfinal at the ongoing Canada Open (lost to Jannik Sinner).

The Frenchman is making his return to Cincinnati after two years, where he has a 12-10 record. The 2011 quarterfinalist made the third round in 2021.

Cameron Norrie vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Norrie has lost both his meetings with Monfils, but their last meeting - second round at Zhuhai - was four years ago. This will be their second clash on hardcourt.

Cameron Norrie vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Cameron Norrie Gael Monfils

The odds will be updated when they release.

Cameron Norrie vs Gael Monfils prediction

Monfils is playing Cincinnati for the first time in two years.

Both Norrie and Monfils look to dominate opponents from the baseline, but the Frenchman is a more aggressive player than Norrie.

Not necessarily the biggest server on tour, Monfils can pack a punch on his serves and groundstrokes and is an elite mover. Norrie, meanwhile, is more of a counterpuncher but is playing some of the best tennis of his career.

Monfils, obviously, is the more experienced player, especially on hardcourt - where he has a 351-182 and ten titles - while Norrie is 111-80 on the surface, winning three titles.

Considering the Frenchman's impressive recent form - five wins in last six matches - expect Monfils to extend Norrie's misery if fatigue doesn't become a factor.

Pick: Monfils in three sets