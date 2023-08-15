Cincinnati Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Date: August 16, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Tiafoe is into the second round.

Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe will continue his Cincinnati Open campaign on Wednesday as he locks horns with wildcard Stan Wawrinka for a place in the third round.

World No. 10 Tiafoe survived a stern challenge from Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the opening round. After edging the first set for the loss of four games, Tiafoe dropped the second in a tiebreak as a decider ensued. However, the 25-year-old reasserted his ascendancy in the contest - producing his second 6-4 set of the match - to bring up his 33rd win in 46 matches in 2023.

Coming off a quarterfinal loss in Washington DC and an opening-round stumble at the Canada Open in Toronto last week, Tiafoe is now 6-6 in Cincinnati, where he reached the third round in 2017 and the second last year.

Tiafoe has had a career-best year, racking up titles in Houston and Stuttgart. He has also reached the Indian Wells semifinals and the last eight at three other events.

Meanwhile, the 51st-ranked Wawrinka faced a tough outing in the first round against Brandon Nakashima. After winning the first set for the loss of three games, the Swiss dropped the second in a tiebreak before another 6-3 set improved his season record to 21-14.

In his first match since the Umag final last month, the 38-year-old improved to 18-13 in Cincinnati, having made the quarterfinals at Rotterdam and Marseille at the start of the year.

Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Tiafoe is winless in three matches against Wawrinka, including two on hardcourt. The pair's last meeting was in the Queen's opening round last year, which the Swiss won in a deciding set tiebreak.

Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Frances Tiafoe Stan Wawrinka

The odds will be updated when they release.

Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Wawrinka is into the second round.

Both Tiafoe and Wawrinka are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles. While the Swiss has a signature single-handed backhand, both men can serve big and hit powerfully and also move well.

Moreover, Wawrinka is the more experienced campaigner on hardcourt, where he has a 325-190 record and nine titles, while Tiafoe is only 121-108 on the surface, winning one title.

All three meetings between the two required a deciding set, so another tight clash can be expected. However, with Wawrinka coming from a long injury layoff, expect Tiafoe to take a hard-fought win.

Pick: Tiafoe in three sets