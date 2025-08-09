Cincinnati Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean preview

Amanda Anisimova pictured at the 2025 Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

Fifth seed Amanda Anisimova will face off against unseeded Leolia Jeanjean in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in Ohio on Thursday, August 7.

Ad

Trending

Anisimova is enjoying one of the best seasons of her career. She captured her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open, reached the final of the HSBC Championships, and made her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where she fell to Iga Swiatek.

The American has put her Wimbledon heartbreak behind her and shifted focus to the North American hardcourt swing. She began her campaign at the Canadian Open, where she fell to Elina Svitolina in the Round of 16, before heading to Cincinnati.

Ad

Leolia Jeanjean pictured at the 2025 Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jeanjean has been on the WTA Tour for some time but has yet to truly find her rhythm. Her best results in 2025 came at the WTA 125K Saint-Malo, where she reached the semifinals, following a quarterfinal run at the Copa Colsanitas. However, in most tournaments, she hasn’t been able to progress beyond the qualifying rounds.

Ad

Like Anisimova, Jeanjean began her North American hardcourt swing in Montreal. She defeated Cadence Brace in the qualifying round but lost to Eva Lys in the opening round of the main draw.

Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean head-to-head

This will be the pair’s first-ever meeting, so their head-to-head record is currently 0-0.

Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova -700 -5.5 (-135)

Under 19.5 (-135) Leolia Jeanjean +450 +5.5 (-135) Over 19.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean prediction

Amanda Anisimova opens her Cincinnati campaign against France’s Leolia Jeanjean in a match where she’ll be the clear favorite on paper. The American’s clean ball-striking and ability to dictate from the baseline make her dangerous on hard courts, especially when she’s landing her first serve and stepping inside the court to finish points.

Ad

Jeanjean, though, is a crafty player who relies more on consistency and point construction than outright power. She’ll likely try to change up the pace, mix in spins, and draw errors from Anisimova by keeping her moving. The challenge will be sustaining that level over the course of the match against someone with Anisimova’s shot-making ability.

If Anisimova keeps her unforced errors down and maintains her aggression, she should have too much firepower for Jeanjean and book a straightforward passage into the third round.

Pick: Anisimova to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More