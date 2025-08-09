Cincinnati Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean
Date: August 9, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean preview
Fifth seed Amanda Anisimova will face off against unseeded Leolia Jeanjean in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in Ohio on Thursday, August 7.
Anisimova is enjoying one of the best seasons of her career. She captured her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open, reached the final of the HSBC Championships, and made her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where she fell to Iga Swiatek.
The American has put her Wimbledon heartbreak behind her and shifted focus to the North American hardcourt swing. She began her campaign at the Canadian Open, where she fell to Elina Svitolina in the Round of 16, before heading to Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, Jeanjean has been on the WTA Tour for some time but has yet to truly find her rhythm. Her best results in 2025 came at the WTA 125K Saint-Malo, where she reached the semifinals, following a quarterfinal run at the Copa Colsanitas. However, in most tournaments, she hasn’t been able to progress beyond the qualifying rounds.
Like Anisimova, Jeanjean began her North American hardcourt swing in Montreal. She defeated Cadence Brace in the qualifying round but lost to Eva Lys in the opening round of the main draw.
Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean head-to-head
This will be the pair’s first-ever meeting, so their head-to-head record is currently 0-0.
Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean prediction
Amanda Anisimova opens her Cincinnati campaign against France’s Leolia Jeanjean in a match where she’ll be the clear favorite on paper. The American’s clean ball-striking and ability to dictate from the baseline make her dangerous on hard courts, especially when she’s landing her first serve and stepping inside the court to finish points.
Jeanjean, though, is a crafty player who relies more on consistency and point construction than outright power. She’ll likely try to change up the pace, mix in spins, and draw errors from Anisimova by keeping her moving. The challenge will be sustaining that level over the course of the match against someone with Anisimova’s shot-making ability.
If Anisimova keeps her unforced errors down and maintains her aggression, she should have too much firepower for Jeanjean and book a straightforward passage into the third round.
Pick: Anisimova to win in straight sets.