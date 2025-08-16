Cincinnati Open Day 11: Women's singles SF predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Kudermetova 

Day 11 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open (August 17) will feature two women's singles semifinals. In the semifinal from the top half of the draw, third seed Iga Swiatek will square off against ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

Ad

In the bottom half of the women's draw, seventh seed Jasmine Paolini will take on unseeded Veronika Kudermetova to reach her maiden Cincinnati final. None of the four women in the semifinals lineup has reached the final in Cincinnati on previous occasions.

Let's look at the two semifinals scheduled to take place on Day 11 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina

Third seed Iga Swiatek will face ninth seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinal of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

Swiatek has a 47-12 win/loss record this year, with her one title coming at Wimbledon. After getting a bye in the first round at the Cincinnati Open, she won against Anastasia Potapova in the second round, following which she got a walkover from the 25th seed, Marta Kostyuk, in the third round. She won against Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round and then won 6-3, 6-4 against 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Rybakina has a 41-15 win/loss record in 2025, winning one title in Strasbourg. At the Cincinnati Open, she began with a bye, following which she made three successive comebacks from being a set down, against Renata Zarazua, 15th seed Elise Mertens, and sixth seed Madison Keys. In the quarterfinal, she won 6-1, 6-4 against top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek has the lead in the head-to-head against Rybakina and is the favorite to win the upcoming match as per the detailed preview here.

Ad

Predicted winner- Iga Swiatek

#2 Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Kudermetova

In Picture: Jasmine Paolini (Getty)

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinal of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Paolini has a 32-13 win/loss record in 2025, with her one title coming at the Italian Open. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round, after which she won 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) against Maria Sakkari in the second round and then won 7-6 (2), 6-1 against 28th seed Ashlyn Krueger in the third round. She won 6-1, 6-2 against Barbora Krejcikova before winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 against second seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

Ad

With two quarterfinal finishes at Hobart and the Libema Open, Kudermetova has a 33-19 win/loss record in 2025. She began her campaign with Cincinnati with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Suzan Lamens in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 7-6 (0) win over 17th seed Belinda Bencic in the second round, and then a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over 16th seed Clara Tauson in the third round.

Kudermetova kept up her momentum, winning 6-4, 6-3 against 31st seed Magda Linette in the fourth round, before winning 6-1, 6-2 against French qualifier Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals.

Ad

The head-to-head is 3-1 in favor of Kudermetova, but Paolini is the favorite for the upcoming match, as per the detailed preview here.

Predicted winner- Jasmine Paolini

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More