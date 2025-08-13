Cincinnati Open Day 7: Women's singles predictions ft. Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea

Four fourth-round matches from the top half of the women's singles draw will take place on Day 7 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The day's action will be headlined by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
Home favorite and sixth seed Madison Keys will face ninth seed Elena Rybakina, whereas third seed Iga Swiatek, 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, and 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya will be some of the other seeded players who will be in action.
Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 7 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open
#1 Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Aryna Sabalenka is all set to face Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.
Sabalenka has won 49 of the 58 matches she has played this year, with titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid. After receiving a bye in the first round, she began her Cincinnati Open campaign with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Marketa Vondrousova in the second round, followed by a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5) win over 30th seed Emma Raducanu in the third round.
Bouzas Maneiro has a 25-17 win/loss record in 2025, with three quarterfinal finishes (including Montreal), being her best results. At the Cincinnati Open, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Venus Williams in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 6-4 win over 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-4, 6-1 against home favorite Taylor Townsend.
Sabalenka has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Bouzas Maneiro, and is the favorite to win as per the detailed preview here.
#2 Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina
One of the fourth-round matches at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will feature sixth seed and home favorite Madison Keys taking on ninth seed Elena Rybakina.
Keys has a 37-11 win/loss record in 2025, with titles at the Brisbane International and at the Australian Open. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round and then began her campaign with a 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Eva Lys in the second round, followed by a 6-4, 6-0 win over Aoi Ito in the third round.
Rybakina has a 39-15 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being winning the title in Strasbourg. At the Cincinnati Open, she began with an opening-round bye, following which she won 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 against Renata Zarazua in the second round, and then won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 against 19th seed Elise Mertens in the third round.
Keys leads the head-to-head against Rybakina, but it is the Kazakh who is the favorite to win the match, as detailed in the preview here.
Predicted winner- Elena Rybakina
#3 Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea
Third seed Iga Swiatek will face Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.
Swiatek has a 45 of the 57 matches in 2025, with her top result being champion at Wimbledon. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round, following which she won 6-1, 6-4 against Anastasia Potapova, before getting a walkover from 28th seed Marta Kostyuk in the third round.
Cirstea has a 14-13 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish in Iasi. At Cincinnati, she began her campaign with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win over Donna Vekic in the first round, and then won 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 against 22nd seed Magdalena Frech in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4 against Yue Yuan.
Swiatek has won all four matches against Cirstea, including a 6-1, 6-1 win in their last match at Madrid last year, making the Pole the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Predicted winner- Iga Swiatek