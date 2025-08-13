Cincinnati Open Day 7: Women's singles predictions ft. Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea

Four fourth-round matches from the top half of the women's singles draw will take place on Day 7 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The day's action will be headlined by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Ad

Home favorite and sixth seed Madison Keys will face ninth seed Elena Rybakina, whereas third seed Iga Swiatek, 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, and 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya will be some of the other seeded players who will be in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 7 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Aryna Sabalenka is all set to face Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka has won 49 of the 58 matches she has played this year, with titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid. After receiving a bye in the first round, she began her Cincinnati Open campaign with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Marketa Vondrousova in the second round, followed by a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5) win over 30th seed Emma Raducanu in the third round.

Bouzas Maneiro has a 25-17 win/loss record in 2025, with three quarterfinal finishes (including Montreal), being her best results. At the Cincinnati Open, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Venus Williams in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 6-4 win over 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-4, 6-1 against home favorite Taylor Townsend.

Ad

Sabalenka has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Bouzas Maneiro, and is the favorite to win as per the detailed preview here.

#2 Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina

In Picture: Elena Rybakina in action (Getty)

One of the fourth-round matches at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will feature sixth seed and home favorite Madison Keys taking on ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

Ad

Keys has a 37-11 win/loss record in 2025, with titles at the Brisbane International and at the Australian Open. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round and then began her campaign with a 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Eva Lys in the second round, followed by a 6-4, 6-0 win over Aoi Ito in the third round.

Rybakina has a 39-15 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being winning the title in Strasbourg. At the Cincinnati Open, she began with an opening-round bye, following which she won 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 against Renata Zarazua in the second round, and then won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 against 19th seed Elise Mertens in the third round.

Ad

Keys leads the head-to-head against Rybakina, but it is the Kazakh who is the favorite to win the match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Elena Rybakina

#3 Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea

In Picture: Iga Swiatek in action (Getty)

Third seed Iga Swiatek will face Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Swiatek has a 45 of the 57 matches in 2025, with her top result being champion at Wimbledon. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round, following which she won 6-1, 6-4 against Anastasia Potapova, before getting a walkover from 28th seed Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

Cirstea has a 14-13 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish in Iasi. At Cincinnati, she began her campaign with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win over Donna Vekic in the first round, and then won 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 against 22nd seed Magdalena Frech in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4 against Yue Yuan.

Ad

Swiatek has won all four matches against Cirstea, including a 6-1, 6-1 win in their last match at Madrid last year, making the Pole the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Iga Swiatek

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More