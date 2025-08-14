Cincinnati Open Day 8: Women's singles predictions ft. Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti, Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova

Day 8 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will feature four fourth-round matches from the bottom half of the women's singles draw. The day's action will be headlined by home favorite and 2023 Cincinnati champion, Coco Gauff, who will take on Lucia Bronzetti.

The other matches include a rematch of the 2024 Wimbledon final, as seventh seed Jasmine Paolini takes on Barbora Krejcikova. The other seeded player in action on the day will be the 31st seed, Magda Linette.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 8 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti

Second seed Coco Gauff is set to take on Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Gauff has won 34 of the 45 matches in 2025, with a title at Roland Garros, and runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome. She began her Cincinnati Open campaign with a bye in the first round, after which she won 6-2, 6-3 against Wang Xinyu, before she got a walkover from 32nd seed Dayana Yastremska in the third round.

Bronzetti has an 18-20 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish in Cluj. She began her campaign at the Cincinnati Open with a 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (8) win over Zhu Lin in the first round, and then won 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 against 15th seed Daria Kasatkina in the second round. In the third round, she won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the 23rd seed, Jelena Ostapenko.

Gauff leads the head-to-head against Bronzetti and is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as per the detailed preview here.

Predicted winner- Coco Gauff

#2 Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova

In Picture: Jasmine Paolini in action (Getty)

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini is all set to face Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Paolini has a 30-13 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being winning the Italian Open. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round, following which she won 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) against Maria Sakkari in the second round, and then won 7-6 (2), 6-1 against 26th seed Ashlyn Krueger in the third round.

Krejcikova has only played thirteen matches in 2025, winning eight of them, with a quarterfinal finish in Eastbourne being her best result. She began her campaign in Cincinnati with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win over Alycia Parks in the first round, followed by a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over tenth seed Elina Svitolina in the second round. In the third round, she won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 against lucky loser Iva Jovic.

Krejcikova leads the head-to-head, but Paolini is the favorite to win the upcoming clash, as per the detailed preview here.

Predicted winner- Jasmine Paolini

#3 Magda Linette vs Veronika Kudermetova

In Picture: Magda Linette in action (Getty)

31st seed Magda Linette will take on Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Linette has won 21 of her 40 matches in 2025, with a semifinal finish in Nottingham being her best result. She got a bye in the first round at the Cincinnati Open, after which she began her campaign with a 7-6 (4), 6-0 win over Rebecca Sramkova in the second round, and then won 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 against third seed Jessica Pegula in the third round.

Kudermetova has a 31-19 win/loss record in 2025, with quarterfinal finishes at Hobart and the Libema Open being her best outings. She began her campaign in Cincinnati with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Suzan Lamens in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 7-6 (0) win over 17th seed Belina Bencic in the second round. In the third round, she won 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 against 16th seed Clara Tauson.

Linette won her only match against Kudermetova, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 in Doha this year, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Magda Linette

