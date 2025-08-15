Cincinnati Open Day 9: Women's singles predictions ft. Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini, Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina 

The Cincinnati Open is starting to heat up on the tour. With the quarterfinal matches on the cards, players will be hoping to enter the final four this week.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina are all still alive in the event. Swiatek has spent the least time on court and has yet to drop a set in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Italian Open winner Jasmine Paolini and Veronika Kudermetova have also made the last eight. Paolini has a great chance to win the women's doubles competition as well after reaching the semifinals with Sara Errani.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day Nine at the Cincinnati Open:

#4. Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open.

Sabalenka is the top draw in women's tennis this year. After a runner-up finish in Paris, she reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. The Belarusian has been clinical in Cincinnati so far, cruising past Emma Raducanu and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the initial few rounds.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina has had a decent season on tour. After a title-winning run in Strasbourg, she reached the third round in Wimbledon and the semifinals in Montreal. The Kazakh has outfoxed Elise Mertens and Madison Keys in Cincinnati so far.

Rybakina showed her resilience with a brilliant win against Keys in the last round. Even though Sabalenka will be a favorite to win this bout, the Kazakh's sharpness might just see her through to the next round.

Predicted winner: Elena Rybakina

#3. Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya

Next up, Iga Swiatek will take on Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open.

Swiatek revived her season with a scintillating win in London. She captured her sixth Grand Slam title by winning the Wimbledon Championships this year. The Pole has defeated Anastasia Potapova and Sorana Cirstea in Cincinnati so far.

Meanwhile, Kalinskaya has had a hot and cold season in 2025. After a second-round exit at Wimbledon, she secured a runner-up finish in Washington and reached the third round in Montreal. The Russian has outclassed inform players such as Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova in Cincinnati so far.

Kalinskaya deserves a spot in the last eight for her persistent performances this week. Dealing with a fresh Swiatek could be a tough ask and is most likely to come up short in the quarterfinals.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek

#2. Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini

Next up, Coco Gauff will take on Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals. Gauff is among the top five players on tour. After a slow start to the season, she silenced her critics by winning the French Open this year. She's been solid in Cincinnati so far, breezing past Wang Xinyu and Lucia Bronzetti in the initial few rounds.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini has had an optimistic season. After a title-winning run in Rome, she reached the semifinals in Bad Homburg and the second round in Montreal. The Italian has brushed aside Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova in Cincinnati so far.

Gauff has been vulnerable since winning the French Open, but it can be difficult to beat her once she finds her rhythm. Considering their record on hard courts and results this year, Gauff should be able to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff

#1. Veronika Kudermetova vs Varvara Gracheva

Lastly, Veronika Kudermetova will take on Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open.

Kudermetova has stunned onlookers by reaching the last eight in Cincinnati. She made hardly any significant impact throughout the season, but is now three wins away from winning a title on tour. The Russian has defeated Clara Tauson and Magda Linette in the initial few rounds.

Gracheva, meanwhile, has also chalked up one of her best results this week. She entered the main draw in Cincinnati via the qualifiers and then edged past Karolina Muchova and Ella Seidel in the initial few rounds.

Both players have peaked at the Cincinnati Open so far. Considering their results this week and experience on tour, Kudermetova should be able to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Veronika Kudermetova.

