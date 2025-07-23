Citi DC Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Victoria Mboko

Date: July 23, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko preview

In picture: Rybakina in action (Getty)

Third seed Elena Rybakina will face Canadian wildcard Victoria Mboko in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open.

Trending

Rybakina has won 31 of the 44 matches she has played this year, with one title to her name. The former Top 3 player has a 17-7 record on hard courts this year, with semifinal finishes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, losing against Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic, respectively.

Rybakina had a decent clay season this year, as she had a 75 percent win rate on the dirt in 2025, winning her only title in Strasbourg with a 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-1 win over Liudmila Samsonova in the final. The grass-court season was disappointing for her, as the former Wimbledon champion crashed out of the third round this time, losing 6-7 (6), 3-6 against Clara Tauson. Being the third seed, she received a bye in the opening round in Washington.

Victoria Mboko has been in terrific form at the ITF events, as she has won five titles this year. She has won all her titles on the hard courts this year, having a combined record of 31-2 on outdoor and indoor hard courts for 2025.

Mboko played in the main draw at both the French Open and at Wimbledon and had decent outings, reaching the third round in Paris, where she lost against Zheng Qinwen. The Canadian wildcard began her campaign in Washington with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -295 -1.5 (-118) Over 20.5 (-130) Victoria Mboko +220 +1.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction

Rybakina has reached 14 hard-court finals in her career, winning four titles on the surface, the last of which came in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open, when she won against Daria Kasatkina in the final. She also has a Major final on hard courts, having reached the 2023 Australian Open final, and overall has a 68 percent win rate on hard courts in her career.

Having only started her career, Mboko has already made a mark on the ITF Tour, winning seven hard-court titles from nine finals. Overall, she has lost only one match on outdoor hard courts this year.

The huge difference in experience and the higher seeding put Rybakina as the clear favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Rybakina to win in straight sets

