Citi DC Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (WC) Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: July 22, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN

Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will face Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Osaka started the year on a strong note, advancing to the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland. It was her first final since her runner-up finish at the Miami Open 2022. Unfortunately, an injury forced her to throw in the towel halfway through the match. Her Australian Open campaign ended the same way, with an injury forcing her to retire during her third-round match.

Osaka skipped the Middle East swing to recover and returned to action at the Indian Wells Open, losing to Camila Osorio in the first round. She bounced back with a fourth-round showing at the Miami Open. A fourth-round appearance at the Italian Open was squeezed in between first-round exits from the Madrid Open and the French Open.

The Japanese matched her career-best result at Wimbledon by reaching the third round. She beat Talia Gibson and Katerina Siniakova before losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets. She will now compete at the Citi DC Open for the first time since 2018.

Putintseva made the semifinals in Adelaide and the third round of the Australian Open at the start of the year. These were her best results on hardcourts. After underperforming throughout the clay swing, she got a lucky break at the French Open.

Putintseva faced two players ranked outside the top 100 in Paris, which helped her reach the third round before losing to Mirra Andreeva. Her woes continued on grass and were further amplified with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Amanda Anisimova in the first round of Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently tied at 3-3. Osaka won their previous meeting at the China Open 2024 in three sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka

-295 +1.5 (-800) Over 20.5 (-130) Yulia Putintseva +220 -1.5 (+400) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Yulia Putintseva at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Osaka has a 15-10 record this year, with a 9-4 record on hardcourts. She could've easily had a better record by now had she won a few close matches against top players. Six of her 10 losses went the distance, and she had won the opening set in four of those matches.

Putintseva has a 13-17 record for the season, and a 7-8 record on hardcourts. She has lost her last three matches as well as her last four matches on hardcourts. She's had a tough time this season after tasting considerable success the previous year.

Putintseva initially had Osaka's number, winning their first three encounters. However, the former World No. 1 has turned things around, coming out on top in their next three meetings. She will be the favorite to win yet again given the Kazakh's poor form at the moment.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

