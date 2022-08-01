American congresswoman Claudia Tenney drops hints that she is working towards ensuring Novak Djokovic's presence at the US Open

Claudia Tenney, an American congresswoman, has hinted that she is working to secure Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2022 US Open.

Despite being included on the tournament's entry list, the US Open appears to have closed the door on Djokovic's ability to compete at the season's last Grand Slam.

To enter the US, non-citizens must be properly vaccinated against the coronavirus; as Djokovic has repeatedly stated, he will not take the shot and hence he will not be permitted entry into the country.

Jamie Jenkins @statsjamie | Novak Djokovic is included in the entry list of the US Open but currently banned from entry.



Data shows someone fully vaccinated under USA definition just as likely to catch Covid as Djokovic.



His ban is not scientific but coercive control.



Fans all over the world have gone crazy since the news broke, and one fan literally tagged Tenney and several other government officials and asked if they could do anything to allow Novak Djokovic to compete in the year's final Grand Slam.

Claudia Tenney took to Twitter to reply to this tweet and reposted it with the following caption:

"I am working on it! #LetNovakPlay! @DjokerNole!"

Earlier, Joe Biden's government was criticized by Claudia Tenney for its restrictions on the virus. She also attributed the exclusion of the World No. 7 to politics.

"This is absolutely despicable. @DjokerNole is the best tennis player in the world who performs at an ultra elite level is unable to compete in a premier athletic event in the US because of politics," Tenney wrote.

"This is absolutely despicable. @DjokerNole is the best tennis player in the world who performs at an ultra elite level is unable to compete in a premier athletic event in the US because of politics," Tenney wrote.

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete" - Novak Djokovic hopeful ahead of the 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title

Despite his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Novak Djokovic stated that he is preparing for the U.S. Open as if he will be permitted to play in the hardcourt Major.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner stated on social media on Saturday that he has been preparing for the final Major of the year, which starts on August 29, by practicing on hardcourts.

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!" Djokovic wrote.

The Serb was barred from the Australian Open earlier this year due to being unvaccinated. He then played at the French Open but his run was cut short at the hands of his arch-rival, Rafael Nadal, who went on to win the title.

Djokovic then took part in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where he won the championship match against Nick Kyrgios and successfully defended his title. He thus took his Grand Slam tally to 21, just one shy of Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic stands to lose additional ranking points if he is unable to compete in the US Open and also runs the risk of dropping out of the top 20 before the year is over.

