Cluj-Napoca 2021: Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson preview, head-to-head & prediction | Transylvania Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson

Date: 30 October 2021

Tournament: Transylvania Open 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson preview

Kontaveit at the 2021 French Open.

Second seed Anett Kontaveit will face off against Rebecca Peterson in the semifinals of the 2021 Transylvania Open on Saturday.

Kontaveit played brilliantly in her quarterfinal clash against Anhelina Kalinina, winning 6-3 6-1. The result marked her eighth win in a row and took her another step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals.

The Estonian's chances of qualifying for the season-ending event took a huge hit following her quarterfinal loss to Ons Jabeur in Indian Wells. But she has managed an incredible turnaround and will seal her berth in Guadalajara if she wins the Transylvania Open.

Rebecca Peterson, meanwhile, had a tough time in her last-eight clash, needing three sets to defeat Lesia Tsurenko. By reaching the semifinals in Cluj-Napoca, Peterson has matched her best result this year (a semifinal showing at the WTA 250 event in Chicago).

Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson head-to-head

Anett Kontaveit and Rebecca Peterson have played just once before, at a 10k event a decade ago in Stockholm, where the Estonian came out on top. Thus, the head-to-head stands at 1-0 in Kontaveit's favor.

Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson prediction

Kontaveit at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Anett Kontaveit will be the overwhelming favorite in her semi-final match against Rebecca Peterson, given her recent form and the gulf in rankings between the two players.

Both players like to play aggressive tennis from the baseline. Peterson is capable of moving her opponents around the court with her heavy forehand. Kontaveit, on the other hand, has much more variety in her game. She also has a much better serve than Peterson, and is a lot more consistent from the back of the court.

Kontaveit is in the form of her life right now and it would take a brave person to bet against the Estonian.

Prediction: Anett Kontaveit to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram