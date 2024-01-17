Coco Gauff fires back-to-back fastest serves in women's field in her first two matches at Australian Open 2024

World No. 4 Coco Gauff has rocketed back-to-back fastest serves among the women during her first two matches at the 2024 Australian Open.

Gauff began the new year with a scintillating performance at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She outfoxed the likes of Emma Navarro, Varvara Gracheva and Elina Svitolina to lift her seventh WTA title on the main tour.

The American continued her rich vein of form at the Australian Open and effortlessly outplayed her rivals in the first two rounds. She also made a statement by plummeting back-to-back fastest serves during both matches in the women's main draw.

Gauff clocked an impressive 198 km/h serve during her match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and almost hit the mark again while competing against Caroline Dolehide in the second round (197km/hr). She cruised past both opponents in straight sets and reached the third round.

The 20-year-old's serve is a part of the top 10 fastest serves of all time in the women's open era. She recorded a mammoth 206 km/h serve at the 2022 US Open, which is the eighth fastest on the list.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Garcia, Alycia Parka and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic are also a part of the list. However, the record for the fastest serve of all time by a woman is held by Georgina García Pérez, who clocked 220 km/h (136.7 mph) at the 2018 Hungarian Ladies Open.

Coco Gauff to square off against Alycia Parks in R3 of the Australian Open

2024 Australian Open - Day 4 Coco Gauff

Reigning US Open Champion Coco Gauff will take on Alycia Parks in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday. The head-to-head between Gauff and Parks is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

While Gauff outsmarted Caroline Dolehide in the second round, Parks made her mark against talented youngster Leylah Fernandez. Making her debut at the Australian Open, Parks defeated the Canadian in straight sets and reached the third round of a Major tournament for the first time in her career.

The youngster is slowly blossoming into a top player on the women's tour and had a promising season last year. Apart from a brilliant title-triumph at the Lyon Open. Parks also reached the quarterfinals of the Morocco Open.

Fans can expect an absorbing encounter between two hard hitting players on the women's tour. The thrid seed Coco Gauff will surely be the favourite to come out on top.

Considering Gauff's record on the main tour and experience at the highest level, it'll be interesting to see if Parks can ruffle her leaves and have a say in this match.