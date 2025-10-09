Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund preview

Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will take on Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open on Friday.

Gauff is among the top five players on tour. After runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome, she claimed the honors in Paris this year. The American made amends for her fourth-round exit in New York by reaching the semifinals in Beijing last week.

Gauff has been clinical in Wuhan so far. She started her campaign by cruising past Moyuka Uchijima and Zhang Shuai in the initial few rounds. The 22-year-old has yet to drop a set in Wuhan.

Siegemund at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty.

Meanwhile, Laura Siegemund is one of the most experienced players on tour. Apart from third-round exits in Melbourne and New York, she reached the quarterfinals in Wimbledon. Despite a resilient performance against Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian defeated her in London.

The German pro has been excellent in Wuhan so far. After cruising past Dayana Yastremska and Mirra Andreeva in the initial few rounds, she defeated Magdalena Frech, 6-4, 7-6(2). The German won 62% of her first serve points and saved four break points in the last round.

Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 1-1. Gauff won their most recent encounter in the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund odds

Player Name Moneyline Coco Gauff -700 Laura Siegemund +450

All odds are sourced by BetUS.

Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Gauff is known for her athleticism and defensive skills on the court. However, the American needs to develop a killer instinct to win matches on her own will. She's been flawless in the last two rounds and will be tough to beat in the Wuhan Open.

Siegemund, meanwhile, continues to register valuable results on tour. She showed her experience against the talented Andreeva and will fancy her chances against Gauff on Friday. The German always approaches matches with an effective strategy on the court.

Gauff managed to get out of jail during her last meeting against Siegemund. She looks determined to make a difference in Wuhan and should be able to outlast the resilient German on Friday.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Laura Siegemund betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Gauff to register more double faults than Siegemund.

